Cipla appoints Maya Hari & Sharmila Paranjpe As Independent Directors

The Board of Directors of Cipla Limited has approved the appointment of Maya Hari and Sharmila Paranjpe as Additional and Independent Directors, both for five years with effect from November 1, 2024, and September 1, 2024, respectively.

The Board has also approved the appointment of Sneha Hiranandani, Chief Information Officer, as Senior Management Personnel, with effect from July 26, 2024.

Samina Hamied has resigned from the post of Non-Executive Director of the company.

Hari currently serves as the CEO of Terrascope. Over the last two decades, she has worked with high-growth businesses at tech giants like Twitter, Samsung, Google, and Microsoft across Silicon Valley and Asia. She spent seven years at Twitter, leading their Asia Pacific and Global Strategy and Operations teams as MD and VP. Currently, she also serves as an Independent Director on the Boards of Axiata Group, Singlife Holdings, and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) of Singapore.

Her diverse experience includes past Board positions at OpenLearning and a chair role at The Indus Entrepreneurs Singapore. She is also a TEDx speaker and serves on the jury of MIT Technology Review’s Innovators Under 35 at Emtech Asia. She holds an MBA from INSEAD, France, and a Master of Science (MS) from Utah State University. She also participated in Harvard Business School’s Board Director programmes.