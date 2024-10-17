            
      • Home
      • brand-makers
      • cipla-appoints-maya-hari-sharmila-paranjpe-as-independent-directors-45190

      Cipla appoints Maya Hari & Sharmila Paranjpe As Independent Directors

      The Board has also approved the appointment of Sneha Hiranandani, Chief Information Officer, as Senior Management Personnel, with effect from July 26, 2024.

      By  Storyboard18Oct 17, 2024 12:31 PM
      Cipla appoints Maya Hari & Sharmila Paranjpe As Independent Directors
      Maya Hari currently serves as the CEO of Terrascope. Over the last two decades, she has worked with high-growth businesses at tech giants like Twitter, Samsung, Google, and Microsoft across Silicon Valley and Asia. She spent seven years at Twitter, leading their Asia Pacific and Global Strategy and Operations teams as MD and VP. Currently, she also serves as an Independent Director on the Boards of Axiata Group, Singlife Holdings, and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) of Singapore. (From left to right: Maya Hari and Sharmila Paranjpe)

      The Board of Directors of Cipla Limited has approved the appointment of Maya Hari and Sharmila Paranjpe as Additional and Independent Directors, both for five years with effect from November 1, 2024, and September 1, 2024, respectively.

      The Board has also approved the appointment of Sneha Hiranandani, Chief Information Officer, as Senior Management Personnel, with effect from July 26, 2024.

      Samina Hamied has resigned from the post of Non-Executive Director of the company.

      Hari currently serves as the CEO of Terrascope. Over the last two decades, she has worked with high-growth businesses at tech giants like Twitter, Samsung, Google, and Microsoft across Silicon Valley and Asia. She spent seven years at Twitter, leading their Asia Pacific and Global Strategy and Operations teams as MD and VP. Currently, she also serves as an Independent Director on the Boards of Axiata Group, Singlife Holdings, and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) of Singapore.

      Her diverse experience includes past Board positions at OpenLearning and a chair role at The Indus Entrepreneurs Singapore. She is also a TEDx speaker and serves on the jury of MIT Technology Review’s Innovators Under 35 at Emtech Asia. She holds an MBA from INSEAD, France, and a Master of Science (MS) from Utah State University. She also participated in Harvard Business School’s Board Director programmes.

      Paranjpe is an alumnus of COEP Technological University and has over 30 years of IT industry experience, with more than 25 years spent at Wipro, where she held leadership positions like Country Head for the UK and Global Head of Industrial Manufacturing. At present, she also serves as an Executive Director on the Board of the Doorstep School Foundation. Paranjpe has shown a strong commitment to employee well-being through her roles as Chief Ombudsperson and Chair of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Committee at Wipro.


      Tags
      First Published on Oct 17, 2024 12:31 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      SPNI's EVP and Business Head Leena Lele Dutta quits, Ambesh Tiwari to take over

      SPNI's EVP and Business Head Leena Lele Dutta quits, Ambesh Tiwari to take over

      Brand Makers

      Vertoz appoints Shashank Verma and Sudha Wadhwa as Head of Sales and National Head of Business Growth

      Vertoz appoints Shashank Verma and Sudha Wadhwa as Head of Sales and National Head of Business Growth

      Brand Makers

      Yes Bank appoints Nirav Dalal as country head - financial markets

      Yes Bank appoints Nirav Dalal as country head - financial markets

      Brand Makers

      RBA's Chairman and Independent Director Shivakumar Dega steps down

      RBA's Chairman and Independent Director Shivakumar Dega steps down

      Brand Makers

      Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints Unilever's Jyoti Samajpati as Executive Vice President

      Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints Unilever's Jyoti Samajpati as Executive Vice President

      Brand Makers

      Upgrad cofounder and MD Mayank Kumar steps down to launch new startup

      Upgrad cofounder and MD Mayank Kumar steps down to launch new startup

      Brand Makers

      Marriott International's Tina Edmundson reveals India's role in shaping the global luxury travel market

      Marriott International's Tina Edmundson reveals India's role in shaping the global luxury travel market