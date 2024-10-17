Cipla appoints Maya Hari & Sharmila Paranjpe As Independent Directors

ADVERTISEMENT
The Board of Directors of Cipla Limited has approved the appointment of Maya Hari and Sharmila Paranjpe as Additional and Independent Directors, both for five years with effect from November 1, 2024, and September 1, 2024, respectively.
The Board has also approved the appointment of Sneha Hiranandani, Chief Information Officer, as Senior Management Personnel, with effect from July 26, 2024.
Samina Hamied has resigned from the post of Non-Executive Director of the company.
Hari currently serves as the CEO of Terrascope. Over the last two decades, she has worked with high-growth businesses at tech giants like Twitter, Samsung, Google, and Microsoft across Silicon Valley and Asia. She spent seven years at Twitter, leading their Asia Pacific and Global Strategy and Operations teams as MD and VP. Currently, she also serves as an Independent Director on the Boards of Axiata Group, Singlife Holdings, and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) of Singapore.
Her diverse experience includes past Board positions at OpenLearning and a chair role at The Indus Entrepreneurs Singapore. She is also a TEDx speaker and serves on the jury of MIT Technology Review’s Innovators Under 35 at Emtech Asia. She holds an MBA from INSEAD, France, and a Master of Science (MS) from Utah State University. She also participated in Harvard Business School’s Board Director programmes.
Paranjpe is an alumnus of COEP Technological University and has over 30 years of IT industry experience, with more than 25 years spent at Wipro, where she held leadership positions like Country Head for the UK and Global Head of Industrial Manufacturing. At present, she also serves as an Executive Director on the Board of the Doorstep School Foundation. Paranjpe has shown a strong commitment to employee well-being through her roles as Chief Ombudsperson and Chair of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Committee at Wipro.