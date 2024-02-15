comScore

VIP Industries appoints Manish Desai as chief financial officer

Manish Desai was the head of corporate finance at Voltas.

Feb 15, 2024
Manish Desai has an experience of over 25 years and has worked across MIRC Electronics and BPL Mobile Communications. (Image source: Official website)

The board of directors at VIP Industries has onboarded Manish Desai as chief financial officer whose role became effective starting February 14.

Previously, Desai was the head of corporate finance at Voltas. He has an experience of over 25 years and has worked across MIRC Electronics and BPL Mobile Communications.

Neetu Kashiramka, who was the managing director and chief financial officer, will be redesignated as VIP’s managing director.

Kashiramka started her career with Kewal Kiran Clothing and went on to work across VP - Finance and Greaves Cotton.


