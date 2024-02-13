Visa appoints Shruti Gupta as vice president and head - CRM, India and South Asia

Visa the global leader in digital payments announced the appointment of Shruti Gupta as Vice President and Head, Commercial & Money Movement Solutions (CMS), for India and South Asia. In her role, Gupta will head Visa’s business and corporate solutions including Commercial Solutions, Integrated Money Movement and Visa Government Solutions. Her responsibilities include developing and implementing a multi-year growth strategy in collaboration with the leadership team in India and South Asia.

Gupta brings to Visa over two decades of experience at Citi spanning commercial, risk management and strategy with MNCs, local corporates and the startup ecosystem. She began her professional journey in 2000 with Citi India, and in 23 years, assumed various roles across lending and non-lending segments, business development and relationship management. Her most recent role was Managing Director for the multinational segment of Citi Commercial Banking.

“I am delighted to welcome Shruti Gupta to the Visa family. With rich and deep experience in the banking and finance domain, particularly in commercial solutions and strategy, Shruti adds a wealth of knowledge to our team. We are pleased to have her expertise reinforce our efforts in shaping the future of money movement in the market”, said Sandeep Ghosh, group country manager, Visa India and South Asia.

"Visa has consistently led innovations in the payment ecosystem and I am eager to contribute to its continued positive evolution. I believe that a strategic approach is pivotal to business development with commercial clients and look forward to applying this philosophy for sustained success on this journey with Visa," said Gupta.