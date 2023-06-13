comScore

Wavemaker appoints Mondelez International's Sindhuja Rai as its APAC CEO

Sindhuja Rai's new position involves joining Wavemaker’s global executive team as well as the GroupM leadership team ExCo.

Sindhuja Rai has an extensive previous agency experience through senior roles at GroupM, Publicis Media, Havas and IPG Mediabrands.

GroupM-owned media agency, Wavemaker, has appointed Sindhuja Rai as its Asia-Pacific CEO. She currently leads global media investment and AMEA consumer experience for Mondelēz International. Rai will begin her new role in September. She is replacing Gordon Domlija, who exited the agency earlier this year. Her new position involves joining Wavemaker’s global executive team as well as the GroupM leadership team ExCo. Rai will be based out of Singapore and report to the agency's global CEO Toby Jenner.

Rai is a well-known marketer in Asia-Pacific, active in industry events and outspoken on issues relating to diversity, inclusion and staff development. She has an extensive previous agency experience through senior roles at GroupM, Publicis Media, Havas and IPG Mediabrands. On joining Wavemaker, Rai, said, "“I’m truly excited to join the many familiar faces at Wavemaker. Over the years, I’ve enjoyed the collaborative relationship with everyone at the agency and I’ve been impressed by its culture of positive provocation.”

Wavemaker won the media mandate of Mondelez in 2019. The agency recently retained the account in Australia, New Zealand, India and Japan while extending duties across Southeast Asia to Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, accounting for $225 million in media billings.


