WebEngage elevates Ankur Gattani as chief growth officer

WebEngage, a full stack retention operating system, announced the elevation of Ankur Gattani to chief growth officer. Gattani, who has been heading the marketing function for the B2B SaaS leader, will now also take charge of customer growth and success functions in this newly constituted role.

Avlesh Singh, co-founder and chief executive officer, WebEngage, said, “As we gear up to enter our next phase of growth, consolidation of leadership will help us leverage emerging opportunities across the spectrum. Ankur’s insights on customer needs, his experience and his unique approach have made an invaluable contribution to streamlining WebEngage’s marketing efforts. We are proud to have him take charge of our Customer Success function as well. Ankur will additionally be instrumental in building our account management and growth consulting practices, while also overlooking Onboarding and Customer Support. I am confident that in the coming months, he will become a guiding light and a force to be reckoned with for our team as well as our customers.”

Anand Lunia, founding Partner, India Quotient, an early investor in WebEngage, said, “Having known Ankur from his previous entrepreneurial pursuits, I was confident that it was just a matter of time that he would become a core member of the WebEngage juggernaut.”

Gattani said, “It’s always Day 01 of learning new things here at WebEngage and I am super excited to embark on this new charter. As we enter this new era of growth for WebEngage, my focus will remain to continuously improve customer experience and drive growth for our customers.”