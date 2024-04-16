Who is Prof Scott Galloway - the millionaire marketing professor?

In the bustling streets of New York City, amidst the towering skyscrapers and the endless flow of people, there is a man whose voice echoes through the corridors of academia and business alike. Scott Galloway, a clinical professor at the prestigious New York University Stern School of Business, is not just another educator; he is a provocateur, and a force to be reckoned with in the world of marketing and technology.

Galloway's journey began in Los Angeles, where he grew up in a melting pot of cultures and ideas. His father, a Scottish immigrant, instilled in him a strong work ethic, while his mother, a Jewish emigrant from London, nurtured his curiosity and passion for learning.

After graduating from the University of California, Los Angeles, with a degree in Economics, Galloway embarked on a career that would see him become a pioneer in the world of digital marketing and entrepreneurship. He founded Prophet, a brand and marketing consultancy firm, and later RedEnvelope, an e-commerce site that revolutionized the way people shop for gifts online. His most notable venture, L2 Inc., a digital intelligence firm, was acquired by Gartner for $155 million in 2017.

As a professor at NYU Stern, teaches courses in brand strategy, digital marketing, and luxury marketing. His research and insights have been cited across major media and industry platforms, making him a sought-after expert in his field. Galloway's work extends beyond the classroom, as he continues to advise and consult for prestigious brands and companies around the world.

Galloway was elected to the World Economic Forum's "Global Leaders of Tomorrow" in 1999, recognizing his impact on a global level. He has served on the boards of directors of prominent companies such as Eddie Bauer and The New York Times Company, further cementing his reputation as a respected leader in the business world.

In addition to his academic and entrepreneurial pursuits, Galloway is also an active investor, with stakes in companies like Ledger, Evident Insights, and Post.