Wipro gets global head for AI; Brijesh Singh takes on role

IT corporation Wipro has brought Brijesh Singh on board as the senior vice president and global artificial intelligence head for Wipro Enterprise Futuring. The appointment of Singh is followed by the investment made by Wipro in AI.

Prior to this, Singh led Deloitte as AI strategy offering leader and during his tenure, he handled the mandate of driving AI and data-led transformation. In 2016, he joined Deloitte to handle the mandate of applied AI. He started his career as a consultant at Deloitte, and moved up the ranks as associate partner at IBM. He went on to work across Wipro Technologies, Siemens and Verizone Enterprise Solutions.