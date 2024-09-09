            
      Yum Brands' Mohit Kumar joins Mars as the new head of media

      With a rich background in top brands, Kumar is set to steer Mars' digital future.

      By  Storyboard18Sep 9, 2024 4:55 PM
      Mars, Inc. is a global corporation that manufactures products in many different categories, including food, confectionery, pet care, and nutritional solutions. Image source: MARS (Official Website)

      Former head of media and digital, Mohit Kumar, will join Mars Inc. as their new Head of Media, Digital and Data-Driven Marketing.

      "I'm happy to share that I'm starting a new position as Head of Media, Digital and Data Driven Marketing," Kumar shared on LinkedIn.

      Kumar holds an MBA in Marketing and Finance from Shri Ram College of Commerce and is a B.A (Hons) in Economics from Delhi University.

      He brings to the table an extensive work experience of more than 16 years and has worked for McCain Foods, GSK, RB, IPG Mediabrands, Omnicom Media Group, GroupM, and HDFC.


      First Published on Sep 9, 2024 4:54 PM

