Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath's Instagram struggle amuses netizens

“Trying to learn how to use Instagram. I don’t know if I am too old or this is just too complex to use,” Nithin Kamath wrote on X.

By  Storyboard18Mar 10, 2025 4:20 PM
"Stories, reels, posts – seriously?" the 45-year-old CEO asked his team. (Image: GQ India)

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath recently took to social media to share his confusion over Instagram’s various content formats, leaving netizens both amused and empathetic.

In a candid post on X (formerly Twitter), Kamath wondered whether he was too old to figure out the social media platform or if its features were genuinely too complex.

“Trying to learn how to use Instagram. I don’t know if I am too old or this is just too complex to use,” Kamath wrote, sharing a screenshot of a conversation with his team. His confusion stemmed from understanding Instagram’s three primary content-sharing options: stories, reels, and posts.

"Stories, reels, posts – seriously?" the 45-year-old CEO asked his team. As they attempted to explain the differences, Kamath responded with an even more relatable question: "How is everyone not totally confused?"

His light-hearted struggle quickly went viral, drawing humorous reactions from users on X.

Shivnath Thukral (@shivithukral) commented, "You are too modest. For someone who built India’s most successful platform which the young folks use for investments, this should be a cakewalk! Happy to run a session with our teams!"

Another user, Rajsingh Nivruttirao Nimbalkar (@rattler_uno), weighed in with a personal perspective: "A bit of both. After having reasonable expertise on IG since 2013, somewhere last year I just quit. It’s become primarily an advertising platform, influencer marketing, and brand publications. Very little genuine content and connection. X is much better. Seedhi baat, no bakwaas!"

Currently, Instagram offers three primary content formats. Posts are the classic format that appear on a user's profile grid and consist of photos or short videos.

Stories are images or videos that disappear after 24 hours, while Reels are longer videos, primarily designed for storytelling and engagement.


First Published on Mar 10, 2025 4:20 PM

