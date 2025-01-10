            
×

Amazon expands $50 bn ad empire to other retailers with new ad service

At the Consumer Electronic Show, Amazon unveils the Amazon Retail Ad Service, offering advanced technology to retailers, directly challenging industry giants.

By  Storyboard18Jan 10, 2025 10:19 AM
Amazon expands $50 bn ad empire to other retailers with new ad service
Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the Retail Ad Service employs Amazon’s performance-driven ad technology and machine learning models.

Amazon, the ecommerce titan with a $50 billion advertising business built on sponsored placements, is broadening its business, as reported by Adweek.

At CES, Amazon ads introduced Amazon Retail Ad Services, a new product enabling other retailers to leverage Amazon's powerful advertising tools on their own ecommerce platforms.

This groundbreaking move signals a significant shift in Amazon’s ad strategy, as the company steps into direct competition with established retail adtech players like Criteo, Publicis Groupe’s Epsilon, and startups such as Koddi, the report added.

Retailers including Oriental Trading Company, iHerb, and Asian supermarket Weee! are already part of Amazon’s beta program, focusing initially on small to midsized retailers.

Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the Retail Ad Service employs Amazon’s performance-driven ad technology and machine learning models. Retailers can now display ads on their websites’ search, browsing, and product pages, providing a tailored shopping experience for customers, Adweek reported.

Advertisers benefit from seamless campaign management tools integrated into Amazon’s ad console and API partners. This allows them to manage campaigns across multiple retailers, addressing a common pain point in retail media. Ads are contextually relevant, displaying product availability, pricing, and even offering direct add-to-cart functionality for shoppers.

Amazon’s approach emphasizes flexibility and control for retailers. They can decide which ad formats to use, where ads will appear, and even customize post-click experiences for shoppers. Importantly, Amazon ensures data privacy by keeping retailer data separate and managed through AWS accounts.

Amazon’s move is poised to disrupt the retail adtech space. Traditionally, retailers have relied on third-party platforms to build the infrastructure and sales expertise required for ad businesses. Amazon, credited for building its own ad empire in-house, is now extending its expertise to other retailers.


Tags
First Published on Jan 10, 2025 10:19 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

L&T defends chairman S.N. Subrahmanyan amid backlash over 90-hour workweek remarks

L&T defends chairman S.N. Subrahmanyan amid backlash over 90-hour workweek remarks

Brand Marketing

Steve Jobs' wife Laurene to attend Mahakumbh 2025

Steve Jobs' wife Laurene to attend Mahakumbh 2025

Brand Marketing

MAST & MEH: Oppo, Tata Play, Britannia, D’YAVOL X, and more

MAST & MEH: Oppo, Tata Play, Britannia, D’YAVOL X, and more

Brand Makers

Emami spends Rs 15 crore to rebrand Fair And Handsome to 'Smart And Handsome'; eyes Rs 1,000 crore in revenue

Emami spends Rs 15 crore to rebrand Fair And Handsome to 'Smart And Handsome'; eyes Rs 1,000 crore in revenue

Brand Marketing

Swiggy Launches ‘Swiggy Serves' To Prevent Food Wastage

Swiggy Launches ‘Swiggy Serves' To Prevent Food Wastage

Brand Marketing

Britannia's new OOH campaign champions sustainability by moulding billboard art

Britannia's new OOH campaign champions sustainability by moulding billboard art

Brand Marketing

Emami's Fair and Handsome rebrands to Smart and Handsome, Kartik Aaryan named brand ambassador

Emami's Fair and Handsome rebrands to Smart and Handsome, Kartik Aaryan named brand ambassador