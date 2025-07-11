            

MeitY to lead India’s semiconductor push at SEMICON India 2025

Jointly organised by the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) and global industry body SEMI, under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), SEMICON India 2025 aims to position India as a self-reliant, trusted, and globally competitive semiconductor hub.

By  Storyboard18Jul 11, 2025 3:43 PM
MeitY to lead India’s semiconductor push at SEMICON India 2025
More than 300 companies from 18 countries and regions are expected to participate, covering the entire semiconductor value chain. (Photo: Unsplash)

India is fast emerging as a vital player in the global semiconductor supply chain, and SEMICON India 2025 is poised to reflect that transformation. Scheduled from September 2 to 4, 2025 at Yashobhoomi (India International Convention and Expo Centre – IICC), New Delhi, the fourth edition of the flagship event will spotlight India’s ambitions and growing capabilities in the semiconductor and microelectronics space.

Jointly organised by the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) and global industry body SEMI, under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), SEMICON India 2025 aims to position India as a self-reliant, trusted, and globally competitive semiconductor hub.

This edition will mark several firsts including the debut of four international pavilions from Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Malaysia, signalling growing international collaboration. Also for the first time, eight Country Roundtables will convene Indian and global companies to explore bilateral partnerships.

In a strong push towards talent development, the event will introduce dedicated training, upskilling, and career counselling programs aimed at students and engineers, underscoring India’s commitment to future-ready semiconductor talent. A new Semiconductor Design Startup Pavilion will also debut, offering a platform for chip design innovation. Furthermore, participation by nine State Government Pavilions, up from six last year, signals increased regional interest in building local electronics ecosystems.

More than 300 companies from 18 countries and regions are expected to participate, covering the entire semiconductor value chain, from raw materials and fab equipment to silicon design and system integration. A three-day conference featuring global CXOs and domain experts will offer insights on manufacturing, supply chains, and the latest technological trends.

Special zones such as the Workforce Development Pavilion, Startup Showcase, B2B Forums, and structured Training Programs will further reinforce India’s readiness for semiconductor leadership.


Tags
First Published on Jul 11, 2025 3:42 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

Relief for PVR, BookMyShow as Bombay HC allows convenience fees on online movie tickets

Relief for PVR, BookMyShow as Bombay HC allows convenience fees on online movie tickets

Brand Makers

Flipkart's quick commerce platform now offers smartphone exchange service in 40 minutes

Flipkart's quick commerce platform now offers smartphone exchange service in 40 minutes

How it Works

Nestle offices in France searched by authorities amid bottled water probe

Nestle offices in France searched by authorities amid bottled water probe

Brand Marketing

Jane Birkin's original Hermes bag fetches record-breaking Rs 87.5 crore at auction

Jane Birkin's original Hermes bag fetches record-breaking Rs 87.5 crore at auction

Brand Marketing

Mast or Meh: Knorr, Berger Paints, Lifebuoy - who faded fast and who painted joy?

Mast or Meh: Knorr, Berger Paints, Lifebuoy - who faded fast and who painted joy?

Brand Makers

'She taught me purpose': How Priya Nair’s mother shaped HUL’s first woman CEO

'She taught me purpose': How Priya Nair’s mother shaped HUL’s first woman CEO

Brand Makers

Who is Priya Nair - the first-ever female CEO and MD of HUL?

Who is Priya Nair - the first-ever female CEO and MD of HUL?