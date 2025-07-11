MeitY to lead India’s semiconductor push at SEMICON India 2025

ADVERTISEMENT
India is fast emerging as a vital player in the global semiconductor supply chain, and SEMICON India 2025 is poised to reflect that transformation. Scheduled from September 2 to 4, 2025 at Yashobhoomi (India International Convention and Expo Centre – IICC), New Delhi, the fourth edition of the flagship event will spotlight India’s ambitions and growing capabilities in the semiconductor and microelectronics space.
Jointly organised by the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) and global industry body SEMI, under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), SEMICON India 2025 aims to position India as a self-reliant, trusted, and globally competitive semiconductor hub.
📢 Registrations are now live for India’s flagship semiconductor event.— India Semiconductor Mission (@SemiconIndia) July 11, 2025
⚡ SEMICON India 2025 - Building the Next Semiconductor Powerhouse
🗓️ 2–4 September 2025
📍 Yashobhoomi (IICC), New Delhi
🔗 Register@ https://t.co/aRJ2G9mSV3#SemiconIndia2025 #IndiaTechade #ISM #SEMI pic.twitter.com/HArQIheJRD
This edition will mark several firsts including the debut of four international pavilions from Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Malaysia, signalling growing international collaboration. Also for the first time, eight Country Roundtables will convene Indian and global companies to explore bilateral partnerships.
In a strong push towards talent development, the event will introduce dedicated training, upskilling, and career counselling programs aimed at students and engineers, underscoring India’s commitment to future-ready semiconductor talent. A new Semiconductor Design Startup Pavilion will also debut, offering a platform for chip design innovation. Furthermore, participation by nine State Government Pavilions, up from six last year, signals increased regional interest in building local electronics ecosystems.
More than 300 companies from 18 countries and regions are expected to participate, covering the entire semiconductor value chain, from raw materials and fab equipment to silicon design and system integration. A three-day conference featuring global CXOs and domain experts will offer insights on manufacturing, supply chains, and the latest technological trends.
Special zones such as the Workforce Development Pavilion, Startup Showcase, B2B Forums, and structured Training Programs will further reinforce India’s readiness for semiconductor leadership.
