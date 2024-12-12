            
  • Home
  • brand-marketing
  • australia-cracks-whip-on-big-tech-enforces-hefty-fines-on-failure-to-pay-for-news-content-50310

Australia cracks whip on big tech, enforces hefty fines on failure to pay for news content

Proposed rules threaten fines for platforms that refuse to pay Australian media outlets.

By  Storyboard18Dec 12, 2024 4:54 PM
Australia cracks whip on big tech, enforces hefty fines on failure to pay for news content
The move seeks to prevent tactics that circumvent existing legislation and protect the financial interests of the country’s journalism sector. (Image source: Unsplash)

Australia’s centre-left government is set to introduce tougher regulations on major internet platforms, pushing global tech giants like Meta and Google to continue compensating local media companies for news content featured on their platforms, according to reports.

Under the proposed rules, if a digital platform declines to negotiate fair payment terms or opts to remove news content entirely—as Meta, the owner of Facebook, did recently in Canada—the company would still be compelled to pay Australian publishers.

Neither Communications Minister Michelle Rowland's office nor the tech firms mentioned responded immediately to requests for comment on the proposed changes, reports said.

This follows Australia's landmark 2021 media bargaining code, which compelled companies like Alphabet's Google and Meta to negotiate compensation deals with media outlets for directing traffic—and thus advertising revenue—to their services.

Although Meta secured agreements with several prominent Australian media organizations, including News Corp and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, the company has signalled no intention to renew these deals beyond 2024.

Meta has also begun winding back its focus on promoting news and political content, reducing such material to a small fraction of user feeds and discontinuing its dedicated news tab in Australia.


Tags
First Published on Dec 12, 2024 2:38 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

Durex, Bold Care, Manforce emerge as top brands in India's sexual wellness market: Blinkit

Durex, Bold Care, Manforce emerge as top brands in India's sexual wellness market: Blinkit

Brand Marketing

Flipkart revamps logo and homepage to capture the youthful quick commerce market

Flipkart revamps logo and homepage to capture the youthful quick commerce market

Brand Marketing

Salesforce restructures ops in South Asia; appoints Arundhati Bhattacharya as CEO of South Asia operating unit

Salesforce restructures ops in South Asia; appoints Arundhati Bhattacharya as CEO of South Asia operating unit

Brand Makers

Hyper-localization is key to building deeper resonance with a diverse community: Canva's Silvia Oviedo

Hyper-localization is key to building deeper resonance with a diverse community: Canva's Silvia Oviedo

Brand Marketing

Swiggy launches an invite-only membership 'One BLCK'

Swiggy launches an invite-only membership 'One BLCK'

Brand Marketing

Ranveer Singh’s SuperYou secures funding from Zerodha’s Rainmatter; amount not disclosed yet

Ranveer Singh’s SuperYou secures funding from Zerodha’s Rainmatter; amount not disclosed yet

Brand Marketing

Zepto launches Zepto Café app amid rapid expansion

Zepto launches Zepto Café app amid rapid expansion