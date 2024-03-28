Automobili Lamborghini renews its logo

After more than two decades since the last update, Automobili Lamborghini has renewed its logo. The restyling is driven by a new strategy that involves adapting the brand’s visual expression to better reflect the “brave”, “unexpected” and “authentic” values of its mission, namely “Driving Humans Beyond”, a concept that translates into the intention to always go beyond the limits, standards and conventions.

This evolution is part of the broad transformation process denoted Direzione Cor Tauri, the strategy that embodies Lamborghini’s new trajectory focused on sustainability and decarbonization.

With this in mind, the House of Sant’Agata Bolognese is implementing changes that involve not only the cars, but the corporate identity as a whole, thus impacting the company’s culture and values, which will also see a new expression in terms of all the visual aspects.

The new logo, unveiled and used on all the company’s official channels, is redefined by a broader Lamborghini typeface than its predecessor and by colors that are minimal yet bold. Therefore, black and white are reconfirmed as the primary hues, symbolizing the clear identity of the brand, while yellow, along with the introduction of the gold color, is used as the accent color.

This revamped version of the logo becomes an integral part of the company’s distinctive identity and will also be applied on future cars. In addition, the bull in the center of the logo has undergone a major transformation. For the first time, it will exist individually on the company’s digital touchpoints, separated from the classic shield to lend it even greater prominence.