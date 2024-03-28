DELL ranks first in India's 1000 most trusted brands fifth year in a row: Report

TRA's Brand Trust Report (BTR) 2024 which lists India’s 1000 Most Trusted Brands every year, revealed that DELL Laptops came at first place, maintaining its status as India’s Most Trusted Brand for the fifth consecutive year. This year’s study, gathering insights from 2,500+ consumer-influencers across 16 cities, highlights HONDA Two Wheelers made a leap to second rank from rank 30. There were 33 Super Categories and 323 Categories listed in the report. TRA measures the Consumer Buying Intention through its proprietary matrices of Brand Trust and Brand Desire and has conducted 90,000+ respondent interviews over the last 13 years.

AMAZON ranked third continuing to solidify its dominance in online retail. TITAN Watches ranked fourth, with a slight drop of one place; SONY (Televisions), had a rise of 16 ranks, at fifth position.

XIAOMI is sixth ranked and leading in the Mobile Phones category though has slipped 4 places from last year. BATA (Footwear - Retail), placed seventh, down 2 places, and NIKE (Footwear - Sports), climbed 14 places to eighth rank.

LIC (Life Insurance - PSU), ranked at nineth, and SAMSUNG (Televisions), at the tenth position, have seen drops of 2 and raise by 7 places respectively.