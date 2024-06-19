Blinkit, Zepto are quickly losing consumer trust | Self-declaration certificate = more than 6K entries uploaded

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

Dark side of dark stores: Q-comm brands like Blinkit, Zepto are quickly losing consumer trust

Zomato-owned Blinkit, the quick commerce platform, recently faced heat and backlash on social media when the Commission of Food Safety in Telangana raided its warehouse and found the premises ‘very disorganised and unhygienic’. Just a week later, a disturbing incident took place in Mumbai where a customer discovered a human thumb in their Zepto ice cream order, further adding to greater public scrutiny against q-commerce platforms. In another incident in February, a Zepto customer had flagged that he found worms in oranges he ordered from the platform.

These incidents come at a time when quick commerce in the country has managed to create a big share in a post-pandemic world and is currently valued at around $2.8 billion. Blinkit currently commands a substantial 45 percent market share, followed by Instamart at 27 percent and Zepto at 21 percent.

Advertisers start compliance with 'self-declaration certificate' norm, more than 6K entries uploaded

As the Self-Declaration Certificate (SDC) mechanism came into effect starting June 18th, advertisers have begun compliance with the Supreme Court directive which is aiming to curb the menace of misleading ads and false claims. Around 6,000 SDCs were uploaded on the Press Council of India's portal and around 700 on the Broadcast Seva portal that were set up by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

Following the Supreme Court directive in its Order dated May 7, 2024, that all advertisers/ advertising agencies must submit a SDC before publishing or broadcasting any advertisement, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) made it mandatory and introduced a new feature on the Broadcast Seva Portal of the MIB for TV and Radio Advertisements and on Press Council of India’s portal for Print and Digital/Internet Advertisements, in the beginning of this month.

Tonic Worldwide wins digital mandate of Daawat-brand owner LT Foods: Exclusive

Following a competitive multi-agency pitch, Tonic Worldwide has secured the digital mandate for LT Foods, the parent of the Indian basmati rice brand- Daawat. This marks LT Foods’ inaugural foray into digital communication. The account will be managed by the digital-first creative agency's Delhi office. Tonic will be involved in developing robust digital strategies, to help grow the digital identity of the corporate brand.

Kroll's Aviral Jain on Virat Kohli reclaiming top spot with brand value of $227.9 million

In 2023, Virat Kohli reclaimed the top spot with a brand value of $227.9 million. Shahrukh Khan, Bollywood's reigning box office king with hits like Pathan and Jawaan, secured rank 3 with a brand value of $120.7 million. Following closely behind, Ranveer Singh surpassed $200 million in brand value to secure rank 2 with $203.1 million.

Aviral Jain, Managing Director, Kroll says, "Valuation can be subjective, especially when it comes to celebrity assessments, which tend to be abstract. Drawing on our expertise in navigating such complex scenarios, we have crafted a rational and objective framework that underpins this report. Now in its ninth edition, the Kroll Celebrity Brand Valuation 2023 Report is a cornerstone of our thought leadership publications."

Fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi: 'Influencer success is a blend of hustle and heart'

In a move catering to the dynamic fashion preferences of Gen Z, e-commerce marketplace Meesho launched its #trendz campaign earlier this year. Held from February 1 to May 30, 2024, the contest offered a platform for aspiring and established content creators to showcase their talents and social media expertise.

Fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi, known for her popular "Outfit from Scratch" series on Instagram, served as the judge for the competition. In an conversation with Storyboard18, Nancy Tyagi discusses her journey from civil service aspirations to navigating the glitzy realm of red carpets. She shares perspectives on influencer culture and offers advice on dealing with internet trolls.