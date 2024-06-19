            

      Tonic Worldwide wins digital mandate of Daawat-brand owner LT Foods: Exclusive

      LT Foods, the parent of the Indian basmati rice brand- Daawat, has initiated its digital communication for the first time. Tonic Worldwide will help grow the digital identity of the corporate brand.

      By  Akanksha NagarJun 19, 2024 4:36 PM
      The digital account of LT Foods will be managed by the Tonic Worldwide's Delhi office. The agency will be involved in developing robust digital strategies, to help grow the digital identity of the corporate brand.

      Following a competitive multi-agency pitch, Tonic Worldwide has secured the digital mandate for LT Foods, the parent of the Indian basmati rice brand- Daawat. This marks LT Foods’ inaugural foray into digital communication.

      The account will be managed by the digital-first creative agency's Delhi office. Tonic will be involved in developing robust digital strategies, to help grow the digital identity of the corporate brand.

      Speaking on the collaboration, Monika C. Jaggia, Vice President, said, “Tonic Worldwide will drive the Social Media Marketing initiatives of LT Foods. As we embark on our inaugural journey into digital communication, the agency's strategies will be instrumental in positioning LT Foods effectively among our target audience, enhancing engagement, and establishing a strong brand recall.”

      Commenting on the account win, Sudish Balan, Co-founder & Chief Creative Officer, Tonic Worldwide, said, “LT Foods' consumer brands like Daawat Basmati Rice are iconic household names and amplifying the equity for the corporate brand that owns such brands shall be both exciting and challenging. Leveraging Tonic’s expertise in managing some of India’s leading brands in the F&B category as well as corporate brands, we aim building the brand on social along with crafting exciting campaigns to position LT foods at the forefront as a leading corporate brand."


      First Published on Jun 19, 2024 10:34 AM

