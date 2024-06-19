Tonic Worldwide wins digital mandate of Daawat-brand owner LT Foods: Exclusive

Following a competitive multi-agency pitch, Tonic Worldwide has secured the digital mandate for LT Foods, the parent of the Indian basmati rice brand- Daawat. This marks LT Foods’ inaugural foray into digital communication.

The account will be managed by the digital-first creative agency's Delhi office. Tonic will be involved in developing robust digital strategies, to help grow the digital identity of the corporate brand.

Speaking on the collaboration, Monika C. Jaggia, Vice President, said, “Tonic Worldwide will drive the Social Media Marketing initiatives of LT Foods. As we embark on our inaugural journey into digital communication, the agency's strategies will be instrumental in positioning LT Foods effectively among our target audience, enhancing engagement, and establishing a strong brand recall.”