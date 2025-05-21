Brand Breakthroughs: Avoiding the 'Shiny Object Syndrome' in MarTech

For a moment just before we get started – let’s think about how we make decisions. How, sometimes, we are swayed to act even when we know better than to – like when we invest. Consider the all too familiar ‘flight mode’ that several investors are now in when it comes to their retirement portfolio, and other investments, in the wake of the new tariff policies.

So many are making changes to their portfolio. Yet, finance experts know that building a solid portfolio that drives long-term goals is all about sticking with it, for the most part, for the average investor. So, recognizing when not to act too is essential for long-term value creation.

‘Shiny Object Syndrome’ in marketing is the tendency for marketers to become similarly distracted by the allure of a new trend or tool and too quickly abandon existing strategies in favor of the new, without really investigating or establishing what is most conducive to drive outcomes. An effective way to quell this in our teams, I find, is to administer this simple three-part test before making the go or no-go decision:

1. The practical test. This is an assessment of whether the new tool or trend will serve our marketing team and our brand well when applied in real world situations. It’s useful to make a measured evaluation based on factors such as alignment with business goals, ease of adoption, and cost (not necessarily monetary alone). Some tools – for instance – need a rich foundational base of data, or even a new skillset to be useful, and investing in the tool will bring with it the need to invest in building the necessary foundation. It’s good to understand this implication before making the buy decision. Starting with small-scale pilots to evaluate on-ground challenges – like ease of adoption and usefulness – is a good step to take before committing resources.

2. The phony test. Doing something only because competitors are doing it or because it’s the trend in the market is the antithesis of an authentic brand. For example, several brands have jumped on the trend of creative visualization – using AI to create a Ghibli-inspired ad – raising questions about authenticity and transparency in the use of AI. Making exceptions and justifying embracing the new, without it naturally being part of the brand’s DNA often only serve to dilute it.

After all, customers crave authentic connection and not perfection. They want to be able to trust a brand that they feel like they know because it shows up again and again in a way that they recognize and like – and not because the brand participated in one viral trend. Jumping on popular trends or espousing popular causes without a genuine connection to them or using inclusive language or messaging without really addressing systemic issues within the company will only mean risking being called out for ‘woke washing’ by customers who will eventually wise up.

3. The purpose test. Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, marketing execution, in these times of the next-shiny object, the next tech, the next trend, we’ve figured, needs to be guided by the same unchanging north star – our purpose. We orchestrate our efforts to ensure brand Infosys is always evolving and embracing new advances to remain relevant and responsive to the changing needs of our stakeholders – after all, our brand promise is ‘navigate your next’.

At the same time, we make sure that the brand remains unchanging in its commitment to live its purpose – amplifying human potential and creating the next opportunity for all. Balancing that dichotomy is what’s working well for us and will likely work for all brands that make choices guided by purpose.

It’s not just us marketing folks. The cognitive bias to feel pressured to act simply because everyone else is doing it – also called the bandwagon effect – is deeply rooted in human nature to conform and be part of a group or tribe, sometimes undermining critical thinking. Getting the better of it starts with simply being cognizant of it and implementing certain process habits for marketing.

These include the check for the real utility of the move, the extent of authentic brand-fit, and if it will truly deliver thoughtful and effective outcomes that serve the brand in the long term.

Sumit Virmani is the global chief marketing officer at Infosys. He writes a column series 'Brand Breakthroughs’ on Storyboard18.