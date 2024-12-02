BSNL partners with Skypro to offer next-gen IPTV service across India

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has entered a strategic partnership with Skypro, a prominent IPTV service provider, to deliver an advanced television and internet experience to BSNL customers across the country.

The collaboration aims to redefine digital entertainment for millions, offering an integrated solution combining high-speed broadband with IPTV services.

Through this partnership, BSNL consumers will gain access to Skypro's IPTV services via the Skypro TV app, available on smart TVs. The service will provide an extensive selection of over 500 HD/SD/Live channels, 20+ OTT platforms, and a range of value-added services—all powered by BSNL's robust broadband network.

Commenting on the announcement, Sh Ajay Kumar Karaha, BSNL CGM Punjab Circle said, “On November 28th, CMD, Shri Robert Ravi ji launched our new Internet TV (IFTV) service, powered by Skypro’s state of art IPTV platform. This service offers FTTH customers access to popular channels like Colors, Star, Zee, and sports channels like Star Sports, with no need for separate bandwidth and set top box. After thorough testing, we’re ready to roll out in Chandigarh, starting with 8,000 customers. We also plan to expand internationally, providing BSNL users with easy access to this exciting new feature."

Skypro, established in 2019, has quickly gained a reputation for revolutionizing home entertainment with intranet-based television services. By eliminating the need for traditional set-top boxes and cables, Skypro offers seamless access to TV content directly on smart TVs.

Dr. Pawanpreet Dhaliwal, Chief Technology Officer, Skypro commented “This partnership with BSNL is a proud moment for Skypro as we continue our mission to revolutionize entertainment in India. We are starting from Punjab Circle and the service will extend to other circles soon. Our focus has always been on delivering innovative solutions that transform the way people consume content. By joining forces with BSNL, we are combining reliable connectivity with cutting-edge entertainment to make world-class viewing experiences accessible to every home”, he further adds.

Skypro’s IPTV technology offers low latency, multi-CDN support, and efficient bandwidth usage, ensuring a superior viewing experience.

The service is also completely free for BSNL FTTH subscribers, providing them with access to live TV channels and OTT applications without any additional costs.

Skypro’s Business Head, Nitin Sood, emphasized the importance of the partnership, stating, "We are excited to partner with BSNL to deliver a modern, immersive entertainment experience to Indian households. This partnership represents a major milestone for us, enabling Skypro to expand its reach and deliver cutting-edge entertainment solutions to a wider audience. By combining our expertise with BSNL’s extensive network, we are setting a new benchmark for home entertainment in India.”