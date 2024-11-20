Decathlon joins Blinkit's 10-minute delivery app, expanding quick commerce reach

French sporting retailer Decathlon has joined Zomato-backed Blinkit as the quick commerce trend becomes new favourite of Indian customers.

Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa on Wednesday informed on social media about the entry Decathlon on the 10-minute delivery app.

Dhindsa wrote, "Customers can now get sports and gym equipment, winter essentials, yoga needs, travel bags and apparel for men and women — all delivered in 10 minutes!".

Decathlon products will be available across India, Dhindsa added.

"Coolest part is that we've launched Decathlon products in all the cities we deliver in. Customers from cities like Bareilly, Roorkee, Bhopal and more can also enjoy this convenience".

Cashing on the trend, several big brands have expressed interest for quick commerce recently. Such as Fabindia, boat, Hamleys, US Polo, etc have joined leading quick commerce firms like Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto.

Quick Commerce involves delivery of small, essential items like groceries, snacks, and personal care products. The model caters to urban consumers, driven by the need for convenience and speed, often fulfilling orders in as little as 10-30 minutes.

In India, Quick Commerce (QC) has experienced exceptional growth, outpacing both traditional and organized retail. The market (GMV) reached $ 2.8 billion in 2023 marking a 77 percent year-on-year increase. With a projected CAGR of 40-45 percent over the next three years, it far exceeds the 5-10 percent growth in overall retail.