Delhi unveils Rs 25 crore tourism push to become a cultural hotspot

The Delhi government has launched a Rs 25 crore tourism drive combining high-decibel branding with on-ground infrastructure upgrades.
The 2025–26 plan, spearheaded by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), splits Rs 5 crore for branding blitzes across traditional and digital media and Rs 20 crore for revamping key tourist hubs.
Travellers will soon encounter Delhi’s tourism pitch everywhere, from airport billboards, railway stations and LED-lit metro coaches to jingles on FM radio and features in in-flight magazines. The messaging will showcase the capital as a dynamic, culturally rich destination, reinforced through brochures, event-specific campaigns, and tie-ups with media outlets.
The city’s cultural calendar will be packed, with events designed to lure visitors in every season. Highlights include the Rakhi Mela, Dandiya Nights, Diwali Mela, Winter Carnival, North East Cultural Festival and New Year celebrations. The line-up will also feature a children’s theatre festival, Delhi Film Festival, live music shows and Itra and Sugandhi Mela spotlighting India’s perfume heritage.
Dilli Haat’s flagship location will see a redesigned food court, new safety measures such as CCTV surveillance and baggage scanners, and interactive 3D mapping. The Janakpuri and Pitampura branches will undergo waterproofing, electrical upgrades, lighting improvements, and enhanced play areas for children.
The Guru Tegh Bahadur Memorial at Singhu Border is set for a facelift too, with road repairs, waterproofing, and a planned light-and-sound show to add a dramatic storytelling element.
Delhi will also be marketed beyond its borders through participation in premier travel industry events like the India International Travel Mart (IITM), Travel and Tourism Fair (TTF), Outbound Travel Mart (OTM), South Asia Travel and Tourism Exchange (SATTE), and the India International Trade Fair (IITF).
As reported by PTI, the aim is not just to attract footfall but to “enhance the overall visitor experience, ensuring Delhi is seen as a must-visit city with something to offer all year round.”