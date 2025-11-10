Hindustan Media Ventures Q2 revenue rises 15% to Rs 196 crore on print, digital ad growth

ADVERTISEMENT
Media company Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd (HMVL) reported a year-on-year increase in both printing and digital revenues for the second quarter of FY26.
The company’s revenue from operations rose to Rs 196 crore in Q2 FY26, up from Rs 171 crore in the same quarter last year.
Revenue from printing and publishing stood at Rs 175 crore, while digital revenue reached Rs 20.64 crore in Q2 FY26. In comparison, printing revenue was Rs 158 crore and digital revenue Rs 14.47 crore in Q2 FY25.
Despite higher revenue, profit after tax declined to Rs 10 crore in Q2 FY26, from Rs 13.8 crore a year earlier.
The company also said its board has approved an investment of up to Rs 16.22 crore in AI Growth Private Limited, a platform for fixed-income investments and debt financing solutions. AI Growth has recorded strong growth, with turnover rising from Rs 0.62 crore in FY22 to Rs 21.24 crore in FY24. HMVL expects to complete the investment by September 2030, aiming to realise capital returns while leveraging media assets.