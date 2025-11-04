Maruti Suzuki festive retail sales up 90% YoY to 4 lakh units; GST cut boosts small car demand by 30%

ADVERTISEMENT
Automaker Maruti Suzuki reported a sharp jump in festive season bookings, rising about 42.8% from Day 1 of Navaratri, which also coincided with the rollout of new GST slabs.
During the company’s earnings call, CIRO Rahul Bhrati said Maruti Suzuki received 500,000 bookings during the 2025 festive season, compared to 350,000 bookings during the previous year’s festive period (October 3–November 11, 2024).
Festive retail sales also surged, rising nearly 89.5% YoY to 400,000 units, compared with 211,000 units in the 2024 festive window.
In October 2025, the company recorded 20% retail growth YoY. The small car segment saw a sharper spike of about 30%, supported by the government’s reduction of GST on small cars to 18% from 28%, making them more affordable. Big car models taxed at 40% posted 4–5% growth, Bharti added.
On future growth plans, Bharti said Suzuki Motor Corp President T. Suzuki has indicated that eight new SUVs will be introduced in India by FY 2030–31. This excludes the newly launched Victoris and upcoming e-Vitara. “These launches, combined with the strength of the Maruti Suzuki brand, features, product quality, and wide sales-service network, will support our path to 50% market share,” he said.
In Q2 FY26, Maruti Suzuki sold 550,874 units, comprising 440,387 domestic units and 110,487 exports. Domestic sales declined 5.1%, while exports grew 42.2%.
Bharti said the company commanded 45.4% of India’s total passenger vehicle exports during Q2 FY26. He added that the Fronx became the fastest India-made SUV to cross 100,000 export units, while the Jimny 5-door surpassed cumulative exports of 1 lakh units.