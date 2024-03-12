An app for carpenters; Greenpanel launches Greenpanel Mitr as part of its Loyalty Program

Greenpanel announced the launch of its application, Greenpanel Mitr. It is a part of the brand’s loyalty program for contractors and carpenters, and the first launch event happened in Delhi on 7th March’24, which saw more than 200 carpenters in attendance.

The application helps the brand to engage and interact better with their strong network of influencers (carpenters and contractors) and turn them into brand loyalists. Additionally, the application will contribute to increasing Greenpanel’s awareness in the carpenter and contractor ecosystem andpersuade them to become its trusted partners.

After downloading the Greenpanel Mitr app, carpenters and contractors will have to sign up and register themselves on the app. Post undergoing the verification process, they would be able to scan QR code from Greenpanel board which they have bought. After this, they will receive allocated points in their wallets, which can be redeemed for direct cashback in their bank accounts or for a host of rewards like mobile phone, TV, Bike, Scooty etc.

Sunil Singh, President, MDF Business, said, “We value the carpenter and contractor fraternity for their unwavering support and trust in us. The Greenpanel Mitr app is dedicated to them for their commitment to their work and being a significant part of Greenpanel’s growth journey. “

Shital Gupta, Senior VP – Plywood Business, said, “Greenpanel Mitr is dedicated to our unsung heroes - carpenters and contractors. Their contributions often go unnoticed and unrewarded. With the app, they will not only be recognized for their contribution but will also provide our brand a platform to stay connected with our valuable partners “

Arvind Joshi, VP & Head Marketing, Greenpanel, said, “Greenpanel Mitr is a testament to our commitment to innovation. It stands strong as a symbol of our dedication to supporting the carpenter and contractor communities, and will also act as a medium for us to reach out to them with updates around our upcoming campaigns, schemes, product launches etc.“