Ind vs. Pak: Former's victory turns Internet into a meme fest by brands, social accounts

At the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23, 2025, India triumphed over Pakistan by six wickets in a riveting ICC Champions Trophy clash.
Led by stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the Indian side delivered a performance that not only clinched the victory but also set social media abuzz with excitement, celebration, and humour.
Kohli's century played a pivotal role in chasing down a challenging target, energizing fans and critics alike.
The victory ignited a social media frenzy, with brands and official accounts joining in the light-hearted banter. Take a look:
Quick delivery service Blinkit humorously quipped on X (formerly Twitter), apologizing for not being able to deliver replacement televisions to disappointed Pakistani fans.
Sorry, not sorry 🤭 pic.twitter.com/79QlLTTHrU— Blinkit (@letsblinkit) February 23, 2025
Zomato took a witty take on Pakistani's batting, quipping "Pakistan ki batting hai ya cookie? Crumble ho gayi."
Pakistan ki batting hai ya cookie? crumble ho gayi#INDvsPAK— zomato (@zomato) February 23, 2025
Adding to the mirth, the official Delhi Police account joined the banter by tweeting, “Just heard some weird noises from the neighbouring Country. Hope those were just TVs Breaking.” Their light-hearted approach, accompanied by hashtags like #INDvsPAK, #ViratKohli, #TeamIndia, #BleedBlue, #51stODI, and #CongratulationsTeamIndia, showcased the infectious spirit of the game.
Just heard some weird noises from the neighbouring Country.— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) February 23, 2025
Hope those were just TVs Breaking. #INDvsPAK #ViratKohli #TeamIndia #BleedBlue #51stODI #CongratulationsTeamIndia
Kohli just made the neighbours 𝐏𝐚𝐤 their bags and 𝐊𝐢𝐬 the trophy good bye. #INDvsPAK #ViratKohli— CashKaro.com (@Cashkarocom) February 23, 2025
An Astral Strong win by the Men in Blue, leaving the padosi Pak-ing for their return!#AstralPipes #AstralStrong #IndvsPak #Cricket #India pic.twitter.com/tGYpPx14lF— Astral Pipes (@AstralPipes) February 23, 2025
Call me toxic, but today we don’t support green flags.#ColorsInfinity #IndvsPak #ChampionsTrophy #Cricket #TeamIndia #India pic.twitter.com/z47Dw2s2Ic— Colors Infinity (@colors_infinity) February 23, 2025
Kohli sahab ne nonstop ride le li! 🫡#INDvsPAK #ChampionsTrophy #NueGo #NueGoIndia #IntercityTravel #NueGoElectricACBuses— NueGo (@nuegoindia) February 23, 2025
Across the board, Pakistani media also couldn’t resist spotlighting Kohli’s brilliance—one headline even cheekily declaring, “Virat Does a Kohli.”