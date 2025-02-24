            
Ind vs. Pak: Former's victory turns Internet into a meme fest by brands, social accounts

Virat Kohli's masterful century and a spirited chase power India to win, sparking a flood of humorous reactions on social media.

By  Storyboard18Feb 24, 2025 11:16 AM
Virat Kohli's century played a pivotal role in chasing down a challenging target, energizing fans and critics alike. (Image: Moneycontrol)

At the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23, 2025, India triumphed over Pakistan by six wickets in a riveting ICC Champions Trophy clash.

Led by stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the Indian side delivered a performance that not only clinched the victory but also set social media abuzz with excitement, celebration, and humour.

Kohli's century played a pivotal role in chasing down a challenging target, energizing fans and critics alike.

The victory ignited a social media frenzy, with brands and official accounts joining in the light-hearted banter. Take a look:

Quick delivery service Blinkit humorously quipped on X (formerly Twitter), apologizing for not being able to deliver replacement televisions to disappointed Pakistani fans.

Zomato took a witty take on Pakistani's batting, quipping "Pakistan ki batting hai ya cookie? Crumble ho gayi."

Adding to the mirth, the official Delhi Police account joined the banter by tweeting, “Just heard some weird noises from the neighbouring Country. Hope those were just TVs Breaking.” Their light-hearted approach, accompanied by hashtags like #INDvsPAK, #ViratKohli, #TeamIndia, #BleedBlue, #51stODI, and #CongratulationsTeamIndia, showcased the infectious spirit of the game.

Across the board, Pakistani media also couldn’t resist spotlighting Kohli’s brilliance—one headline even cheekily declaring, “Virat Does a Kohli.”


First Published on Feb 24, 2025 11:15 AM

