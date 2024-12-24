India sees steady increase in entry-level digital marketing jobs in 2024: Report

India's job market has witnessed a spike in the demand for skilled entry-level digital marketers despite slowdown in other job roles for freshers, a report by Kraftshala claimed.

The job platform highlighted a steady increase in entry-level hiring in 2024, driven by agencies and large brands actively seeking skilled professionals.

It said that agencies accounted for 60 percent of marketing roles, with Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi emerging as dominant hiring hubs at (67 percent). Interestingly, cities like Pune, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Chennai, and Kolkata are also growing in digital marketing landscape, the report added.

According to Kraftshala, Bengaluru remained the top choice for competitive compensation, with 28 percent of roles in the city offering higher CTCs. Cities like Chennai and Noida, despite their smaller market size, also offered premium compensation for niche skills.

Further, the report mentioned the workplace trend in 2024, wherein it said that 93 percent of the roles floated in 2024 were either in-office or hybrid, and only 7 percent were fully remote.

According to Krafshala's report, Eemployers emphasized on collaboration and on-the-ground problem-solving. Besides, fluency in English remained another significant factor for success, with over 80 percent of marketing roles requiring understanding and a certain level of fluency in the language.

It also noted that recruiters are shifting their focus away from traditional hiring processes like aptitude and psychometric tests, instead prioritizing tasks that gauge problem-solving abilities and encourage candidates to apply themselves.