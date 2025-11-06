Volkswagen Mumbai’s ‘Apology’ letter goes viral, leaves internet divided over marketing stunt

A tongue-in-cheek “apology” from Volkswagen Downtown Mumbai has gone viral, sparking both amusement and criticism across social media. The post, which initially appeared to be a formal apology from Volkswagen, turned out to be a marketing stunt by the dealership — but the joke quickly drew backlash from frustrated customers.

The statement, shared on Instagram, addressed Volkswagen owners who were allegedly facing “unexpected side effects” after driving out of the dealership. It went on to list several humorous “problems” associated with owning a Volkswagen, such as family members borrowing the car for suspiciously long errands, neighbours waving more often when engines start, and drivers taking spontaneous road trips because the drive feels too good to stop.

The post even claimed that some owners enjoyed sitting in their parked Volkswagens just to savour the cabin experience, while others couldn’t resist glancing back at their cars every time they walked away.

The message ended with a playful apology for making Volkswagen ownership “irresistible,” turning what seemed to be a complaint into a clever endorsement of the brand’s appeal. The post quickly went viral, with users praising its witty copy and creative presentation — particularly because it mimicked the tone and style of an official corporate apology, complete with Volkswagen’s logo and formatting.

However, the campaign backfired among actual customers, several of whom took to social media to share grievances about Volkswagen’s service centres, particularly in Mumbai. As per a News18 report, some owners complained that their vehicles had spent weeks in workshops without resolution, while others criticised the dealership’s after-sales service. One owner remarked that while the advertisement captured the joy of driving a Volkswagen, the company should first apologise for its poor servicing experience.

Despite the backlash, the post also received praise on platforms like Reddit and Instagram, where users commended the marketing team for its originality and humour. Some said the campaign was effective in grabbing attention and reminding people of the Volkswagen showroom’s presence, while others playfully echoed the sentiment, expressing admiration for models like the Virtus.