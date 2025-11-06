Louvre heist exposes shockingly weak password: security code was simply ‘Louvre’

ADVERTISEMENT
The $102 million jewel heist at the Louvre Museum has taken a startling turn as investigators discovered that the password protecting the museum’s video surveillance system was simply “Louvre.” The revelation has raised serious questions about the institution’s cybersecurity practices and preparedness for such high-profile crimes.
According to an ABC report, French investigators established that the entire robbery unfolded in just seven minutes, during which the thieves managed to break into the Apollo Gallery — one of the museum’s most secure and ornate sections. Louvre Director Laurence des Cars told lawmakers that while the technical systems functioned as intended, the attack represented a new kind of threat that existing protocols had not anticipated.
A CNN report says that authorities confirmed four suspects have been detained in connection with the theft. They include one woman and three men, all residents of Seine-Saint-Denis, on the outskirts of Paris. Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau stated that the group appeared to be petty criminals with no links to organised crime networks. One of the men reportedly had 11 prior convictions, ten of which were for robbery, but none indicating ties to professional criminal operations.
Investigators said the thieves used a truck-mounted ladder to reach a window leading into the Apollo Gallery, where they smashed two high-security display cases to steal nine pieces of jewellery. Despite the presence of advanced alarms and surveillance cameras, the simple password choice has become a focal point in understanding how such a meticulously guarded space was compromised so easily.
The incident has triggered a broader debate about security standards in major cultural institutions, with experts calling for more stringent cybersecurity measures to prevent similar breaches in the future.