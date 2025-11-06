Next big test for BARC, TAM as Ministry of I&B proposes platform-agnostic ratings across all screens

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has proposed that audience measurement agencies ensure ratings are platform-agnostic- covering all viewing mediums such as linear television, Connected TV (CTV), and digital platforms.

The latest draft amendments to the Policy Guidelines for Television Rating Agencies marks a significant shift in how India’s media viewership metrics could evolve in the age of multi-screen consumption.

At present, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India remains the country’s only licensed measurement body, with its data restricted to traditional television viewership. Although the agency is equipped to adapt to future regulatory expectations, Shashi Shekhar Vempati, former CEO of Prasar Bharati and an independent board member of BARC, recently told Storyboard18. Vempati added that Connected TV offers a new area of opportunity for measurement innovation.

“CTV platforms could potentially offer a viable path forward. The content here is often different from satellite TV, and it doesn’t fall under the traditional licensing framework. So yes, CTV could be a distinct domain where measurement evolves.”

Meanwhile, TAM Media Research - a joint venture between Nielsen (USA) and Kantar (UK) - is said to be preparing to make a comeback in the ratings space. The company is currently in talks with Big Tech firms and Distribution Platform Operators (DPOs) to roll out a multi-screen digital audience measurement service.

TAM CEO LV Krishnan recently told Storyboard18 that the MIB’s push for multiple measurement bodies is a “progressive step” that will accelerate India’s shift toward integrated, multi-screen analytics. “We are closely working with DPOs and Big Tech platforms to bring them onboard for measuring audiences across screens,” Krishnan said.

While BARC will continue to focus on linear TV, TAM aims to capture digital and cross-platform audiences. “Our primary focus is to enhance digital and multi-screen measurement. BARC mainly focuses on linear TV while we aim to expand beyond that,” Krishnan had added.

MIB's draft amendments introduce significant changes to enhance transparency, prevent conflicts of interest, and adapt audience measurement to evolving viewing platforms. Among the major changes, the Ministry has proposed that any viewership arising out of the ‘Landing Page’ shall not be counted in audience measurement, clarifying that the landing page can only be used as a marketing tool.

Additionally, under the proposed norms, television rating agencies will now be required to expand their audience measurement panels by 10,000 households every year until they reach 1.2 lakh, with the option to scale further based on business needs. Existing rating agencies must achieve a minimum panel size of 80,000 within six months from the date of notification.