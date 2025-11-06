Today in AI | Google Maps gets Gemini AI | Sora brought to Android users | Sam Altman on an AI CEO

ADVERTISEMENT
The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.
Google Maps gets powered by Gemini AI, promising real-time assistance
Google Maps is set to become significantly more intelligent with the integration of Gemini AI, introducing a conversational and hands-free experience designed to make navigation feel more intuitive and personal. The update transforms Maps into something closer to a virtual co-pilot, capable of holding natural conversations and performing tasks beyond simple route guidance.
OpenAI brings Sora to Android users worldwide
OpenAI’s viral AI-driven video creation app, Sora, is now available to Android users across multiple global regions, including the United States, Japan, Canada, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.
Sam Altman says he’d be ashamed if OpenAI isn’t first company led by an AI CEO
OpenAI chief executive officer Sam Altman has said he would be ashamed if his company were not the first to be led by an AI-powered CEO, adding that he regularly contemplates what conditions would allow an artificial intelligence system to manage OpenAI more effectively than he does. Speaking on the Conversations with Tyler podcast, he explained that he often wonders what needs to change for an AI to reach that level of decision-making capability and leadership competence.
Tinder turns to AI and Camera Roll access to understand users better
Dating app Tinder is leaning on artificial intelligence to revive growth as it battles nine consecutive quarters of declining paying subscribers, according to parent company Match Group’s latest earnings call. The company revealed that it is piloting a new AI-driven feature called ‘Chemistry’, designed to learn more about users through interactive questions and—subject to permission—by accessing photos from their Camera Roll to better understand their interests and personalities.