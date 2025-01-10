L&T Chairman Urges Working on Sundays, Says 'How long can you stare at your wife?'

ADVERTISEMENT
After Chairman Emeritus of Infosys Narayan Murthy's urge to work 70 hours a week, L&T Chairman S.N. Subrahmanyan has topped this and said one needs to work 90 hours a week. In a video, he can be seen talking about productivity and how working on Sundays will help productivity rise.
Chairman of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), S.N. Subrahmanyan has found himself at the centre of controversy after suggesting that employees should work on Sundays and put in 90-hour weeks to stay competitive. His remarks, reportedly made during an internal meeting and later shared on Reddit, have drawn widespread criticism from netizens.
In the video, Mr. Subrahmanyan is heard saying, “I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays, to be honest. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be happier, because I work on Sundays too.” He went on to question the value of time spent at home, remarking, “What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? How long can wives stare at their husbands? Get to the office and start working.”
The chairman also shared an anecdote to support his perspective, recounting a conversation with a Chinese professional who claimed that China's work ethic could allow it to surpass the United States. According to Mr. Subrahmanyan, the individual said, “Chinese people work 90 hours a week, while Americans work only 50 hours a week.” Drawing a comparison, he urged L&T employees to adopt a similar work culture.
The comments have sparked a backlash on social media, with many criticising the dismissal of work-life balance and the unrealistic expectations placed on employees. While Mr. Subrahmanyan’s intention may have been to inspire productivity, the remarks have reignited a broader debate on the importance of balancing work and personal life in today's fast-paced corporate environment.