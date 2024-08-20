Narayana Murthy turns 78: Celebrating the visionary behind Infosys

Narayana Murthy, the co-founder of Infosys and one of India's most respected business leaders, celebrates his 78th birthday today. Also known as the "Father of the Indian IT sector", his contributions to the IT industry are unparalleled.

Narayana Murthy was born on August 20, 1946, in Sidlaghatta, Karnataka, and belonged to a middle-class Hindu family. With a degree in electrical engineering from the National Institute of Engineering and a Master's degree from IIT, Kanpur, he also received an honorary degree from Lancaster University. Murthy's early career saw him working in various technology roles, including a stint in Paris where he developed a deeper understanding of the global tech landscape.

With a net worth of 510 crores USD, he is a pioneer for millions of Indians who wish to achieve success in the IT Sector. His journey of bringing Infosys from a small start-up he started with ₹10,000 in Pune to now being the second largest IT company in India is commendable. Infosys has increased in revenues from $40,000 in 1982 to $6.99 billion in 2012, with an employee base of 150,000.

He is married to noted author and philanthropist, Sudha Murthy, and has two children, Rohan and Akshata. Along with his wife Sudha, Narayana Murthy has been involved in various philanthropic activities. The couple, through the Infosys Foundation, has contributed to numerous social causes, including healthcare, education, and rural development in India.

Narayana Murthy has been awarded several civil and humanitarian honors, like the Padma Shri (2000), Honorary Commander of the Order of the British Empire (2007), Legion of Honour (2008), and Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

It was not long ago, Murthy made headlines with his interview for a special podcast, with former Infosys HR director and board member TV Mohandas Pai. Murthy pointed out that India's productivity is one of the lowest in the world and to improve it, the youth must shoulder the responsibility for the nation's progress. "Therefore, my request is that our youngsters must say, This is my country; I'd like to work 70 hours a week," he stated.

He drew comparisons between Japan and Germany, who have extended working hours implemented. Also, for his comments, he received a lot of flak as well as appreciation from other celebrated individuals. Supporters of Murthy, however, argued that his comments were intended to inspire a strong work ethic and a sense of national duty, rather than to impose unreasonable demands. They cited Murthy's own career as a testament to the value of hard work, discipline, and dedication.