Infosys ranked among Top 3 IT services brands globally

Infosys has been recognized as one of the Top 3 IT services brands worldwide in the Brand Finance Global 500 2025 report.

The company's brand value soared to over US$16 billion this year, positioning Infosys at #132 on the list of the world's most valuable brands.

Brand Finance has also identified Infosys as the fastest-growing IT services brand, boasting a compound annual growth rate of 18% over the past five years.

Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer at Infosys, retained the top in the IT services category of Brand Finance's Brand Guardianship Index (BGI) 2025, lauding his role as a custodian of the company's brand and steward of sustained shareholder value.

Over the last four decades, brand Infosys has been nurtured by our founders and our leadership, carefully balancing purpose, promise and performance. This relentless focus is reflected in the brand’s leadership and steady gains in brand value over the years”, said Sumit Virmani, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys.

"“We are delighted with Brand Finance’s recognition of Infosys’ continued brand momentum and differentiated value creation for businesses in an AI-first world”, he added.

David Haigh, CEO and Chairman of Brand Finance, echoed these sentiments. "Infosys has demonstrated remarkable growth over the past five years, achieving the fastest CAGR among IT services brands. The company has strategically prioritized innovation and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on generative AI. Infosys has also consistently leveraged high-profile sponsorships and strategic partnerships, intensifying its brand visibility and market presence in recent years. This commitment to technological innovation and strategic brand positioning has not only enhanced Infosys' brand value growth but has also strengthened its brand on the global stage, reflected in an enhanced brand strength score and an impressive AAA rating.”

Even as brand Infosys continues to evolve in an ever-changing technology landscape, its commitment to amplifying human potential remains constant. Through its philanthropic work via the Infosys Foundation, the organization has made strides in healthcare, education, sustainability, and women’s empowerment.