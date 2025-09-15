ITC Foods enters fresh packaged foods segment to capitalise on Qcomm boom

ADVERTISEMENT
The food division of Indian conglomerate ITC Limited, ITC Foods, is making a strategic foray into the fresh packaged foods segment. The new product line includes short-shelf life items such as cookies, cakes, and chapatis, aligning with the company’s broader strategy to leverage the rapid growth of quick commerce, according to a report by The Economic Times.
This move reflects ITC's intent to tap into India’s growing demand for convenience-led, freshly made food options. With evolving consumer preferences favoring freshness and speed, the initiative marks a significant diversification for the company, traditionally known for its wide-ranging FMCG and cigarette portfolio, highlighted the report.
To support this expansion, ITC has developed a hyper-local production and distribution ecosystem, enabling next-day delivery directly from oven to doorstep. The company emphasized that its small-batch production model, tailored for urban micro-markets, ensures product freshness while bypassing long-haul logistics and warehousing constraints.
This strategic pivot mirrors broader industry trends. In recent months, competitors such as Hindustan Unilever, Marico, Parle, and Adani Wilmar have also established dedicated sales and distribution teams for quick commerce, aiming to achieve faster stocking turnaround times and cater to the distinct demands of this rapidly evolving segment, added the report.
