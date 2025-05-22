            
ITC witnesses 295% jump in profit to Rs 19,807 crore in Q4FY25

ITC's cigarettes business clocked a revenue of Rs 9,228 crore in Quarter 4 FY25

By  Storyboard18May 22, 2025 5:32 PM
ITC's profit has climbed to Rs 35,052 crore in fiscal year 2025

FMCG giant ITC Ltd clocked a 295% rise in its consolidated net profit in the 4th quarter (January-March) for the fiscal year 2025. The food-to-cigarettes conglomerate reported a profit of Rs 19,807 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Rs 5,013 crore in the corresponding quarter in FY24.

In full fiscal 2025, the company's profit has climbed to Rs 35,052 crore from Rs 20,751 crore in FY24.

However, the revenue from operations remained flat at Rs 20,376 crore in the March quarter of FY25.

Of the total revenue, the company's cigarettes business clocked Rs 9,228 crore in the quarter ended in March 2025. ITC's overall FMCG segment registered a revenue of Rs 14,731 crore in the same period.

Overall, in fiscal 2025, the cigarette revenue stood at Rs 35,893.57 crore.

(More details awaited)


First Published on May 22, 2025 5:32 PM

