Kamats Restaurants initiates legal proceedings against Dapoli for unauthorized use of brand name

Kamats Restaurants had initiated legal proceedings against the unauthorized use of its brand name at Dapoli, opposite the bus stand. The company became aware of this unauthorized activity following numerous complaints from concerned customers. Upon thorough investigation, including examination of photographic evidence, it was evident that a restaurant operating under the Kamats name in Dapoli was not affiliated with the genuine Kamats Restaurants chain.

In response, Kamats Restaurants promptly issued a legal notice to the unauthorized establishment and pursued the matter through legal channels. Consequently, the court ordered the immediate removal of the counterfeit establishment. It directed the local police to dismantle the operation and seize all materials associated with the unauthorized use of the Kamats brand name.

Vikram Kamat, the founder and CMD of The VitsKamats Group, remarked, "We are pleased to have successfully halted the illegal exploitation of our brand name by individuals seeking to deceive the public by operating substandard outlets under our esteemed name. Protecting our brand's integrity and ensuring our customers' trust and satisfaction are paramount to us."