      Brand Marketing

      Kamats Restaurants initiates legal proceedings against Dapoli for unauthorized use of brand name

      Upon thorough investigation, including examination of photographic evidence, it was evident that a restaurant operating under the Kamats name in Dapoli was not affiliated with the genuine Kamats Restaurants chain.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 2, 2024 10:19 AM
      Kamats Restaurants promptly issued a legal notice to the unauthorized establishment and pursued the matter through legal channels. Consequently, the court ordered the immediate removal of the counterfeit establishment.

      Vikram Kamat, the founder and CMD of The VitsKamats Group, remarked, "We are pleased to have successfully halted the illegal exploitation of our brand name by individuals seeking to deceive the public by operating substandard outlets under our esteemed name. Protecting our brand's integrity and ensuring our customers' trust and satisfaction are paramount to us."

      Kamats Restaurants reiterates its commitment to upholding the highest standards of quality and authenticity across all its establishments and assures its valued customers that every effort will be made to maintain the integrity of the Kamats brand name.


      Tags
      First Published on Apr 2, 2024 10:19 AM

