Lionsgate, Abundantia Entertainment and EFAR Films join forces to co-produce two films in India

Lionsgate, a global entertainment company, content development company EFAR Films and India’s content producer Abundantia Entertainment have come together to bring to Indian audiences two movies. The first is an action - comedy motion picture and the other film is a romantic comedy. Scripting is underway for both projects and top-of-the-line creative talent is being brought together to lead each title, stated the company.

Rohit Jain, president of Lionsgate Play Asia, said, "We are delighted to collaborate with Abundantia Entertainment and EFAR Films on two exciting upcoming projects. The projects underscore our commitment to delivering innovative and culturally resonant films to audience world over, and we are thrilled to bring this to life for our audiences in India. This is a testament to the power of gripping storytelling and the creative vision of our partners."

Vikram Malhotra, founder and chief executive officer of Abundantia Entertainment, said, "At Abundantia Entertainment, we are committed to producing high-quality and engaging content that is uniquely Indian and resonates with audiences globally. The two upcoming films perfectly align with this vision. We are delighted to collaborate with Global Major Studio Lionsgate and with EFAR Films to bring these stories to life in India."