Lionsgate Play partners with Smart Communications for affordable binge-watch deal

Premium streaming platform Lionsgate Play has announced its partnership with mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) aimed at redefining the landscape of digital entertainment for Filipinos.

Starting today, all Smart Prepaid and Smart Postpaid subscribers in the Philippines may enjoy affordable premium streaming subscriptions as they dive into Lionsgate Play’s expansive library of blockbuster franchises and innovative original series, stated the company.

It entered the Philippines market in June 2022.

The official streaming platform of the Hollywood studio Lionsgate, it offers blockbuster franchises (including John Wick, The Hunger Games, Twilight, Step- Up, and Saw); award-winning Lionsgate feature films (such as La La Land and Wonder); original series that cut across multiple genres (like Power, Gaslit, Party Down, The Serpent Queen, Ramy, Minx, and more).

Pocket-friendly prices for world-class entertainment

“Our partnership with Smart is an integral part of our continued expansion efforts across Southeast Asia,” says Rohit Jain, president of Lionsgate Play Asia. “This collaboration aligns with our vision to distribute our content more broadly and to diversify our subscriber base, enabling audiences to ‘play more, browse less.’ We’re committed to strategic partnerships, and Smart is the perfect partner to help us achieve that goal."

“This collaboration with Lionsgate Play solidifies our commitment to delivering the widest breadth of world-class entertainment to the fingertips of Filipinos. Through this partnership, we reinforce our mission to make sure that every Smart user has more options to enjoy the content they want to consume,” says Alex O. Caeg, head of consumer Wireless Business at Smart.

“Powered by Smart, our customers can enjoy seamless streaming of their favorite movies, access their beloved series from Lionsgate Play’s phenomenal library. Whether at home or on the go, they have the option to indulge in uninterrupted entertainment and immerse themselves in top-notch streaming at their convenience,” adds Kristine A. Go, SVP for Consumer Wireless Business at Smart.