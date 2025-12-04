Mumbai's Worli emerges as India’s richest residential market with Rs 5,500 crore in mega deals: Anarock

Over the past three years, Mumbai's Worli has recorded more than 20 residential transactions priced above Rs 100 crore each.

Mumbai’s Worli has officially transitioned from an aspirational luxury destination to India’s undisputed ultra–high-net-worth residential hub, according to a report by ANAROCK. The micro-market has witnessed an extraordinary concentration of wealth, with more than 30 homes priced above Rs 40 crore sold in just the last 24 months, totaling over Rs 5,500 crore.

“Worli now accounts for 40% of India’s ultra-luxury apartment market,” said Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK Group. “Across the country--from Bengaluru’s tech corridors to Delhi’s power centres--Worli alone contributes nearly half of all transactions above Rs 40 crore.”

This year included one of the most expensive apartment deals in India: two duplexes sold for over Rs 700 crore. Over the past three years, Worli has recorded more than 20 residential transactions priced above Rs 100 crore each. The micro-market commands a 40% share of all apartment deals above Rs 40 crore nationwide over the last two years.

Premium tower residences in Worli command prices ranging from Rs 65,000 to over Rs 1,00,000 per sq. ft., comparable to New York’s Lower Manhattan. Infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 69,000 crore--completed and ongoing--continue to support Worli’s ultra-luxury valuations. The office market remains robust as well, with rents averaging Rs 180–375 per sq. ft. and vacancy at just 8.1%.

Cost of apartments in Worli

Rs 8 crore: sub-1,000 sq. ft. units Rs 8–16 crore: 1,000–2,000 sq. ft. apartments Rs 16–24 crore: 2,000–3,000 sq. ft. apartments Rs 24–32 crore: 3,000–4,000 sq. ft. apartments Rs 32 crore and above: 4,000+ sq. ft. ultra-premium residences

First Published on Dec 4, 2025 12:40 PM