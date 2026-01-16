Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma buy Rs 37.86 crore land parcel in Alibaug

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma have reportedly purchased around 5.1 acres of land in Alibaug, a coastal town near Mumbai, for Rs 37.86 crore, according to a report by Livemint.

The land parcel, located in Zirad village, comprises two adjoining plots and was registered on January 13. Stamp duty of approximately Rs 2.27 crore was paid for the transaction. The deal was facilitated by Samira Land Assets Pvt. Ltd., and Kohli’s brother, Vikas Kohli, completed the transaction formalities on his behalf.

This marks the celebrity couple’s second major real estate investment in Alibaug. In 2022, Kohli and Sharma had acquired nearly eight acres of land through two separate transactions for Rs 19.24 crore from real estate developer Samira Habitats. The couple has since constructed a luxury vacation home on the property.

Alibaug has emerged as a key destination for luxury real estate and plotted developments in recent years, driven by rising demand for premium second homes. Once known for secluded villas owned largely by South Mumbai’s elite in the 1990s, the town is now witnessing a more mainstream transformation, with several luxury gated communities targeting both investors and end-users.

Mumbai-based A-grade developers have significantly ramped up activity in the region, broadening its appeal beyond celebrities and business tycoons. Last year, Hiranandani Communities launched Hiranandani Sands, a 225-acre township in Alibaug with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 17,000 crore.

Other major developers, including Lodha Group, are also developing large premium projects in the area. Interest is not limited to Mumbai-based players alone. In 2024, Gurugram-based Emaar India entered the Mumbai market with its first Alibaug project—Casa Venero, a 24-acre development featuring 84 villas priced between Rs 8 crore and Rs 15 crore.

First Published on Jan 16, 2026 1:16 PM