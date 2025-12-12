Tamil Nadu leads India’s GCC growth with over 250 centres; Chennai alone accounts for 10%: ANAROCK–FICCI

Tamil Nadu has emerged as one of India’s most sought-after destinations for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), hosting over 250 centres, according to a report by property consultancy ANAROCK and FICCI. Chennai alone accounts for 10% of all GCCs in India, while Coimbatore has become one of the leading tier-2 cities attracting new GCC investments.

Chennai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) continue to dominate India’s data centre landscape, together contributing more than 70% of the country’s total data centre stock. Beyond Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai are fast developing as new data centre hubs. Tamil Nadu also houses 54 operational SEZs, the highest in the country, along with nearly 30 SIPCOT industrial parks, strengthening its position as a preferred destination for global enterprises.

The state’s residential real estate market has also maintained strong momentum, fuelled by aspirational end-user demand. Between 2021 and the first nine months of 2025, Chennai saw 83,100 new residential units launched and 85,200 units sold, said Sanjay Chugh, Director & City Head –--Chennai, ANAROCK Group. Mid-segment homes priced between Rs 40 lakh and Rs 80 lakh dominated new supply, accounting for 43% of all launches during the period.

Chennai’s commercial office and industrial and warehousing sectors also reported healthy growth, driven by demand from technology companies, GCCs and new-age enterprises, the report said.

Tamil Nadu, one of India’s most urbanised states with an urbanisation rate of 48%, continues to draw investment interest. The state attracted $3.68 billion in FDI in FY25, taking cumulative inflows to $17.29 billion between October 2019 and June 2025.

First Published on Dec 12, 2025 1:36 PM