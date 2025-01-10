L&T defends chairman S.N. Subrahmanyan amid backlash over 90-hour workweek remarks

Larsen & Toubro, has come under scrutiny following Chairman S.N. Subrahmanyan's remarks advocating for a 90-hour workweek, including working on Sundays.

The comments, made during an internal interaction, sparked widespread backlash after a video of the event was circulated on Reddit.

In the video, Subrahmanyan suggested employees should forgo weekends to dedicate themselves to work, stating, “I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be happier because I work on Sundays also. What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? How long can the wife stare at your husband? Get to the office and start working.”

The chairman also drew a controversial comparison between Indian and Chinese work cultures, claiming, “Chinese people work 90 hours a week, while Americans work only 50 hours a week. If you have got to be on top of the world, you have to work 90 hours a week.”

These remarks have triggered sharp reactions on social media, with users condemning the normalization of excessive work hours.

The controversy mirrors a similar recent uproar over Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy's suggestion that young professionals should work 70-hour weeks to drive India’s development. Critics argue that such views dismiss the importance of work-life balance and mental health.

In response to the backlash, L&T issued a statement, defending its vision and commitment to nation-building. The spokesperson explained, “At L&T, nation-building is at the core of our mandate. For over eight decades, we have been shaping India's infrastructure, industries, and technological capabilities. We believe this is India’s decade, a time demanding collective dedication and effort to drive progress and realise our shared vision of becoming a developed nation.”