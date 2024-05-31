L&T Switchgear rebrands itself to Lauritz Knudsen

L&T Switchgear (L&T Electrical and Automation), one of India's electrical and automation brands specializing in energy management unveiled its new brand identity, 'Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation’.

Taking the 70+ years legacy of the L&T Switchgear brand forward with an even stronger customer focus, Lauritz Knudsen is poised to fortify its core LV and MV Business while continuing to build capabilities in areas like the new energy landscape encompassing renewables power generation and e-mobility solutions, serving varied segments including Infrastructure, Industries, buildings, homes, and agriculture.

In 2020, L&T Switchgear became a part of the Schneider Electric Group following L&T's Strategic Divestment of its Electrical and Automation (L&T E&A) business. L&T Switchgear will now be known as Lauritz Knudsen. The company will strategically uphold its core values and unwavering dedication to ‘Viksit Bharat’ and continue to conceptualize, design, and make in India, for India and for the globe. This will accelerate the brand’s mission to drive innovation and excellence in the electrical domain, addressing the needs of India and global markets.

Speaking at the launch, Peter Herweck, Chief Executive Officer at Schneider Electric, underscored Lauritz Knudsen's pivotal role in driving innovation while enhancing global competitiveness. "Lauritz Knudsen's vision prioritizes innovation and excellence, aligning closely with India's growth story. Lauritz Knudsen aims to strategically invest approximately INR 850 crores over the next three years, further establishing its role as a significant player in India's rapid growth trajectory in the electrical sector."

On this momentous occasion, Deepak Sharma, Zone President - Greater India, MD & CEO of Schneider Electric India, said, "As we embrace the 'Two Brands Two Sales' strategy in India with Schneider Electric & Lauritz Knudsen brands, our aim will be to make an even stronger contribution in the transformative journey of India by offering unparalleled choices for our customers. We will continue to Listen, Partner, and Innovate for a Viksit Bharat."