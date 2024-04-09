comScore            

      MakeMyTrip CEO on expansion in 150 countries: Global accessibility will help MMT reach Indian diaspora

      MakeMyTrip has expanded to 150 countries and is now accessible in major travel markets like the UK, Germany, Japan, Italy and France.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 9, 2024 3:06 PM
      MakeMyTrip CEO on expansion in 150 countries: Global accessibility will help MMT reach Indian diaspora
      “The rigorous standards of compliance and commitment to data protection we have in place for our Indian business helped us transition smoothly towards stringent international compliances,” said Rajesh Magow, co-founder and chief executive officer of MakeMyTrip.

      MakeMyTrip has achieved a significant milestone in its two-decade-long journey by becoming accessible worldwide, the company said in an announcement this week.

      MakeMyTrip has now expanded its reach to over 150 countries, including major travel markets such as the UK, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and others, besides the US and the UAE.

      “The rigorous standards of compliance and commitment to data protection we have in place for our Indian business helped us transition smoothly towards stringent international compliances,” said Rajesh Magow, co-founder and chief executive officer of MakeMyTrip.

      “We are indebted to the trust and affection that we have received from Indian travelers for over two decades and continue to hold ourselves to higher standards and standard operating procedures (SOPs) on a regular basis. Our decision to make MakeMyTrip accessible globally is a result of this very goal – testing our processes against rigorous protocols across the world to enable our travelers to book or modify their travel purchases on the platform without any roadblocks wherever they are geographically,” he said.

      MakeMyTrip said the platform has also ensured compliance with various international regulations, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), to accomplish this expansion.

      Magow added, “Our global accessibility will help us reach the vast Indian diaspora. Importantly, this expansion will enable us to cater to a broader audience, fostering increased inbound travel to India. Our extensive coverage, offering accommodations in more than 2,000 cities, will assist international tourists in discovering the hidden gems of India.”


      Tags
      First Published on Apr 9, 2024 3:06 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      HMD partners with Rajasthan Royals as official smartphone partner for IPL

      HMD partners with Rajasthan Royals as official smartphone partner for IPL

      Brand Marketing

      Dhiraagu partners with Lionsgate Play to bring digital entertainment content to Maldives

      Dhiraagu partners with Lionsgate Play to bring digital entertainment content to Maldives

      Brand Marketing

      Piramal Pharma enters men’s grooming market in India with the launch of BOHEM

      Piramal Pharma enters men’s grooming market in India with the launch of BOHEM

      Brand Marketing

      Swiggy changes company status from private to public ahead of IPO

      Swiggy changes company status from private to public ahead of IPO

      Brand Marketing

      Marvel and Coca-Cola roll out 'Coca-Cola x Marvel: The Heroes' campaign

      Marvel and Coca-Cola roll out 'Coca-Cola x Marvel: The Heroes' campaign

      Brand Marketing

      Tata AIA's 'Karlo Shaadi Ki Poori Taiyaari' campaign blends wedding excitement with financial planning

      Tata AIA's 'Karlo Shaadi Ki Poori Taiyaari' campaign blends wedding excitement with financial planning

      How it Works

      Government's 100-day agenda may focus on long-awaited e-commerce policy

      Government's 100-day agenda may focus on long-awaited e-commerce policy