MakeMyTrip CEO on expansion in 150 countries: Global accessibility will help MMT reach Indian diaspora

MakeMyTrip has achieved a significant milestone in its two-decade-long journey by becoming accessible worldwide, the company said in an announcement this week.

MakeMyTrip has now expanded its reach to over 150 countries, including major travel markets such as the UK, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and others, besides the US and the UAE.

“The rigorous standards of compliance and commitment to data protection we have in place for our Indian business helped us transition smoothly towards stringent international compliances,” said Rajesh Magow, co-founder and chief executive officer of MakeMyTrip.

“We are indebted to the trust and affection that we have received from Indian travelers for over two decades and continue to hold ourselves to higher standards and standard operating procedures (SOPs) on a regular basis. Our decision to make MakeMyTrip accessible globally is a result of this very goal – testing our processes against rigorous protocols across the world to enable our travelers to book or modify their travel purchases on the platform without any roadblocks wherever they are geographically,” he said.

MakeMyTrip said the platform has also ensured compliance with various international regulations, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), to accomplish this expansion.