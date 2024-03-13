Marketing regulations: Govt issues marketing code for pharma companies

The Department of Pharmaceuticals issued the Uniform Code for Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices (UCPMP) 2024 to regulate interactions between pharma firms and healthcare professionals and ensure "transparency, integrity, and accountability" in the marketing of pharma products, laying particular emphasis on ethical practices within the industry.

Several key provisions have been outlined to govern the conduct of pharmaceutical companies and their representatives. An Ethics Committee for Pharma Marketing Practices (ECPMP) established within each association to ensure accountability and oversight, will address any violations of the code.

The responsibility for adherence to the code rests with the Chief Executive Officer of pharmaceutical companies, who must ensure compliance with the regulations outlined in the UCPMP 2024.

Additionally, companies are required to submit self-declarations annually, detailing their adherence to the code, which will be made available on the association’s website or the UCPMP portal of the Department of Pharmaceuticals.

What does the code state?

To mitigate any conflicts of interest, the UCPMP 2024 prohibits the offering or providing of gifts for the personal benefit of any healthcare professional or their family members by pharmaceutical companies, agents, distributors, wholesalers, or retailers.

Seeking to uphold the integrity of medical decision-making processes and prevent undue influence on healthcare professionals, the code imposes limitations on pecuniary benefits, stating that no financial advantages or benefits in kind may be offered, supplied, or promised to any person qualified to prescribe or supply drugs by pharmaceutical companies or their representatives.

The code restricts the provision of travel facilities, including rail, air, ship, or cruise tickets, and paid vacations to healthcare professionals or their family members, unless the individual is a speaker at an event.

Hospitality such as hotel stays, expensive cuisine, or resort accommodations is prohibited unless the healthcare professional is participating as a speaker.

Cash payments or monetary grants to healthcare professionals or their family members are also prohibited under the UCPMP 2024, reinforcing the commitment to fair and ethical practices within the pharmaceutical industry.