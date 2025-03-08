Mast & Meh Women’s Day Special: Luminous, Vivo, Tanishq - Who Stole the Spotlight?

Every week, brands continue rolling out their spotlight moments to wow us—but let’s be real, not every attempt strikes gold. Some ads make us chuckle, spark a thought, or stick with us well beyond the ball drop, while others… should probably stay in drafts. That’s where Storyboard18’s weekly ad reviews step in! We sift through the latest campaigns, calling out the ones that truly shine and those that miss the mark. With our straight-up, zero-fluff approach, you’ll get the real scoop on which ads are worth your attention. Dive into this week’s Mast & Meh to see which ads we gave a thumbs up and which weren’t even worth a yawn!

Mast

Brand: Luminous

Agency: Grey India

Luminous Power Technologies’ latest #WomenInEnergy film is an electrifying tribute to girl power in STEM. Released on International Women’s Day, the ad flips the switch on gender stereotypes in the energy sector with a simple yet powerful story. The story revolves around Ritika—a young girl confidently presenting her solar energy model at a school exhibition. When the judges assume a man must have helped, she delivers a mic-drop moment: "My mom, a chief engineer at Luminous Solar, guided me." Boom. Bias shattered. The ad isn’t just heart-warming; it’s a wake-up call. It brilliantly spotlights women as innovators, leaders, and disruptors in tech. Luminous doesn’t just sell energy solutions—it sparks a revolution.

Meh

Brand: Appy Fizz

Appy Fizz’s latest ad, starring Vicky Kaushal, tries to be a high-energy spectacle but ends up feeling like a lukewarm soda left out in the sun. The James Bond-inspired casino setting feels like an afterthought rather than a clever homage, and Kaushal’s dance—though undeniably infectious—struggles to elevate the predictable ‘cool dude, fizzy drink’ trope that we’ve seen a hundred times before. And that jingle? “Can you feel the fizz, girl?”—well, barely. The lyrics sound like a forgotten 2010 pop song mashed up with a generic energy drink ad, making it neither memorable nor exciting.

Mast

Brand: Prime Video x Dupahiya

Agency: Toaster

Amazon Prime Video’s promo for Dupahiya is a masterclass in nostalgia done right! Bringing back the OG Roadies trio—Raghu, Rajiv, and Rannvijay—in their classic no-nonsense, tough-love judging avatars is pure gold. The ad cleverly weaves in Dupahiya’s central theme—a Royal Enfield bike—into a high-stakes showdown that’s equal parts hilarious and intense. The beauty? It never explicitly calls out Roadies, but the setup screams it loud enough for every millennial to feel the throwback chills. It’s a smart, self-aware play that fuses pop culture and storytelling seamlessly. No gimmicks, just sharp execution, nostalgia-fuelled engagement, and a brilliant tease for Dupahiya. Amazon Prime Video, take a bow!

Mast

Brand: Nescafe

Agency: McCann Gurugram

Nescafé just brewed up a game-changer! Ditching its iconic four-note jingle, the brand goes full throttle with a fresh rap anthem that speaks Gen Z’s language—bold, aspirational, and full of hustle. The 90-second spot follows three college newbies, each chasing their dreams, fueled by Nescafé. Whether it’s Arav acing academics, Vrinda saving sparrows, or Aveka drumming her way to glory, the message is clear: Bana Apni Duniya—make your world. The ad isn’t just a caffeine fix; it’s an energy shot for ambition, perfectly capturing the self-made spirit of today’s youth. A bold move, a fresh beat, and a story that sticks—Nescafé’s got it right!

Meh

Brand: Johnson’s Baby

Agency: DDB Mudra

Johnson’s Baby’s latest campaign featuring Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor tries to blend science with sentiment but ends up feeling like a forced celebrity plug rather than a genuine baby-care message. Anil Kapoor losing a blink-off to a baby might be mildly amusing, but it doesn’t make the campaign memorable or emotionally stirring. Sonam Kapoor’s presence adds little beyond star power, and the brand's usual warmth gets lost in the gimmick. Instead of a heart-warming, trust-building message, the ad leans on celebrity appeal and a quirky execution that doesn’t quite land.

Mast

Brand: Vivo

Agency: FCB India

Vivo’s KanyaGyaan campaign hits like a thunderbolt—bold, inspiring, and straight to the point. The visual of young women lugging their own chairs to STEM careers? Genius. It’s a punchy metaphor for resilience, ambition, and the fight for rightful space in science and tech. The film doesn’t just highlight the struggle; it celebrates the triumph—women who’ve walked the hard road to prestigious placements, proving that talent knows no gender. Hard-hitting yet uplifting, this campaign doesn’t just talk change—it demands it.

Meh

Brand: Škoda Auto India

Agency: Publicis India

Škoda Auto India’s Own Your Dream ad feels like a turbocharged attempt at inspiration but stalls before it reaches the finish line. With Ranveer Singh in full-throttle energy mode (as expected), the film throws every cliché into the mix—dream-chasers, newlyweds, athletes, musicians—without actually telling a compelling story. The imagery is glossy, the aspirations are high, but where’s the real connection to the Kylaq? The car appears more as a prop than a protagonist, lost in a fog of overused metaphors and cinematic grandiosity. Instead of making us own our dream, this one just makes us yawn.

Mast

Brand: Tanishq

Agency: Autumn Grey

Tanishq’s Her Choice ad is a masterclass in storytelling that shatters stereotypes with elegance and impact. In a world where empowerment is often boxed into rigid definitions, this campaign flips the script—loudly, boldly, and refreshingly. The film’s genius lies in its simplicity: a woman, poised, purposeful, and confident, makes a choice that might surprise the world but is hers alone to make. The twist? It’s not about career versus homemaking—it’s about breaking free from expectations and owning one’s decisions, judgment-free. Tanishq, with its signature grace, doesn’t just sell jewellery; it sells a narrative that’s relevant, real, and a gem, just like the brand itself.

Meh

Brand: Mamaearth

Agency: Steve Priya