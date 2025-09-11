Microsoft and LG Electronics partner to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to internet-connected vehicles

ADVERTISEMENT
Microsoft and LG Electronics have partnered to integrate the Xbox gaming experience into select internet-connected vehicles.
With Xbox built into LG’s webOS Automotive Content Platform (ACP), passengers will be able to stream and play games directly from the Xbox app. Game Pass Ultimate members will soon have instant access to hundreds of titles, including popular games like Gears of War: Reloaded, Forza Horizon 5, and upcoming releases such as The Outer Worlds 2 from Obsidian Entertainment.
In addition to the Game Pass library, subscribers will also be able to stream select games they already own, such as Bugsnax, Don’t Starve, Mafia: The Old Country, and more—offering even more flexibility in how and where they play.
Getting started is simple: Connect a compatible Bluetooth controller, launch the Xbox app from the vehicle’s internet-connected infotainment system, log in to your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate account—and start playing.
Read More: Microsoft lays off 650 Xbox employees; cites cost cutting, integration efforts