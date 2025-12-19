Google Gemini rolls out visual editing tools and AI video detection

Google has rolled out a significant update to its Gemini app, adding new features that push its artificial intelligence tools further into everyday use, according to reports. The update introduces a new way to edit images using Nano Banana by allowing users to draw or annotate directly on photos, while also extending SynthID verification capabilities from images to videos. The new image prompting method is being rolled out across Android, iOS and the web, with users seeing a brief introduction to the feature the first time they upload an image.

The most notable change centres on image editing. Instead of relying solely on text-based instructions, users can now guide Gemini visually. After adding an image to the prompt box, tapping on it opens a Mark up editor that lets users sketch, highlight specific areas or point to elements they want the AI to focus on. A text tool also allows written prompts to be placed directly onto the image. Google said this approach makes image-based requests more intuitive, particularly when users want to change or analyse a specific part of a photo without having to describe it in detail, while traditional text prompts remain available for those who prefer them. The rollout reflects Google’s broader effort to make AI interactions feel more natural and less dependent on precise language.

Alongside the image editing update, Google has strengthened Gemini’s ability to identify AI-generated content by expanding SynthID verification to videos. Users can now upload videos of up to 100MB and 90 seconds in length and ask Gemini whether the content was created or edited using Google AI. The system checks for SynthID watermarks embedded in both visual and audio elements and provides a detailed response indicating where AI-generated components were detected. For instance, Gemini may confirm that SynthID was found in a particular audio segment while noting that the visuals were not altered. Google said video and image verification is now available across all regions and languages supported by Gemini, as the company positions the app as a practical tool not only for conversation, but also for editing, verification and creative work.

First Published on Dec 19, 2025 1:32 PM