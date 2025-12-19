How to generate and edit multiple images in ChatGPT using the new Images section

OpenAI has updated image generation within ChatGPT with a focus on usability rather than just model upgrades, introducing a dedicated Images section alongside the rollout of GPT Image 1.5, which reshapes how users create, edit and test visuals, according to the company. Image prompts, which were earlier embedded within standard chat conversations, have now been moved to a separate visual workspace designed specifically for image-related tasks, streamlining the process and offering a clearer starting point for users who want results without writing long or complex prompts.

GPT Image 1.5 addresses several common user complaints by improving how edits are applied when an image is uploaded, with the system now maintaining consistency in lighting, layout and faces unless changes are explicitly requested. Text within images also appears sharper and more legible, including smaller or densely packed words, while overall image generation time has been reduced, making it easier for users to test multiple ideas in quick succession.

ChatGPT now displays an Images tab in the sidebar across mobile and web platforms, where users are greeted with a visual layout instead of an empty chat window. A prompt box at the top invites users to describe an image, while preset styles with preview samples appear below, allowing users to bypass long prompts by selecting ready-made formats. These presets include styles such as Bollywood poster, Festival, Navratri, Mithila, Jaipur textile and Sari landscape, followed by suggested quick ideas like creating cartoons, designing cards or generating album covers, helping users get started without worrying about prompt phrasing.

On mobile, users can open the ChatGPT app, tap the menu icon in the top-left corner, select Images below New chat, upload an image or type a description, choose a preset or add a prompt and generate the image. On the web, users can open ChatGPT in a browser, click the sidebar icon, select Images under Search chats, upload an image or enter a description, pick a style or write a prompt and generate.

The update also allows users to submit multiple image requests at the same time, enabling them to begin new generations while others are still processing. OpenAI said the preset styles function as built-in prompt guides, reducing guesswork and making image generation faster and more accessible for everyday use.

First Published on Dec 19, 2025 1:49 PM