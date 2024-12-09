Mahindra renames 'BE 6E' to 'BE 6' amidst trademark dispute with IndiGo

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has officially renamed its recently launched electric SUV from 'BE 6E' to 'BE 6'. This decision comes in response to an ongoing legal battle with InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo Airlines, over a potential trademark infringement, as per reports.

While M&M has opted for this change, the company has affirmed its intention to continue challenging IndiGo's claim to the '6E' trademark in court, the reports further clarified.

The legal dispute between Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo Airlines, escalated after InterGlobe alleged that M&M's newly launched electric SUV, 'BE 6E', infringed upon IndiGo's well-known '6E' trademark.

M&M, however, countered these claims, asserting that its product branding is clearly distinguishable from IndiGo's. The company argued that the fundamental differences in the nature of the products, with IndiGo being an airline and the SUV belonging to the automotive sector (classified under trademark Class 12), significantly reduce the possibility of consumer confusion.

On November 26th, Mahindra unveiled its latest electric SUV models, the BE 6E and the XUV 9E. However, the launch was soon overshadowed by a trademark dispute with InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo Airlines.

InterGlobe alleged that Mahindra's 'BE 6E' infringed on its widely recognized '6E' trademark. Mahindra, in response, highlighted inconsistencies in InterGlobe's stance, pointing out that Tata Motors had previously objected to InterGlobe's use of the 'IndiGo' mark due to its existing Tata Indigo car brand. Mahindra questioned why InterGlobe, while continuing to use 'IndiGo' in the airline industry, was objecting to 'BE 6E' in the automotive sector.

Mahindra characterized InterGlobe's objection as unfounded and potentially harmful, as it could set a precedent for monopolising alphanumeric marks. The company emphasized that the mark 'BE 6E' is distinct from the standalone '6E' and has no connection to the airline industry.

Despite renaming the SUV to 'BE 6', Mahindra expressed disappointment over the conflict, deeming it unnecessary and counterproductive for two prominent Indian companies. The company advocated for mutual support and growth rather than engaging in such disputes.