Puja brands raise festive marketing spend, betting up to Rs 2.5 crore per state on devotional demand

"This year, the weather has impacted my business despite Ganesh Chaturthi, as devotees' footfall to the temple has dropped massively," said Mukesh, a shopkeeper who sells incense sticks, diya, camphor, dhoop, and other prayer-related items outside a temple in Noida. "However, I am optimistic that, just like every year, things will improve after Shradh (a 15-day period to honor deceased ancestors) once the rainfall retreats".

Another shopkeeper near Hanuman Mandir in New Delhi echoed the concerns, saying heavy rainfall had obstructed his business. "Of course, people mainly come here on Tuesday and Saturday, but on other days too, daily sales used to be decent. This year, rainfall has kept everyone indoors. But yes, the festive time is coming, and people will now visit the temple".

While incessant rainfall may have restricted visits to temples, everyday religious rituals have continued at home-- whether through virtual mandir darshan, lighting an incense stick, or offering flowers and prasad to the deities. "I am a devotee of Maa Sherawali, so I use the Live Darshan India application on my phone every day", said a Noida-based resident. Several families also said they have begun ordering puja samagri through quick commerce platforms during the downpour for daily prayers.

India's puja economy has remained resilient, unaffected by inflation, weather or global uncertainties.

Experts point out that buyers of puja essentials and subscribers of devotional apps are not just senior citizens but also millennials and Gen Z. Giresh Kulkarni, founder of TempleConnect & ITCX International Temples Convention & EXPO, said, "Gen Z are more exploratory, trying to understand and experience things before forming an opinion. They use social media and digital tools to promote temples, heritage, culture, puja, and festivity in a larger way".

Amid this trend, billion-dollar "puja market", which includes spiritual mobile applications, continues to expand steadily. The incense market alone is valued at approximately $1.23 billion (over Rs 8,700 crore) in India and is growing at a nearly 6% CAGR. Moreover, more than 950 faith-tech startups have emerged in the country, with a focus on Hinduism in recent years.

Still, the puja market has historically been unorganized, with no single dominant brand. Companies such as Cycle Pure Agarabathi and ITC remain the biggest players, investing heavily in digital advertising, quick commerce and ecommerce to drive brand recall, including during the festive season.

Arjun Ranga, MD of Cycle Pure Parnami Gold Agarbatti Box, said that quick commerce and e-commerce have opened up exciting new avenues for growth of the company. "Quick commerce, in particular, has helped us reach consumers in moments of need—whether it's a forgotten puja item or a spontaneous ritual. E-commerce, though still a small share of our overall sales (around 0.1% to 0.5%), is growing rapidly and offers rich insights into consumer behavior," Ranga said. However, he emphasized that offline network remains the backbone for Cycle Pure Agarabathi.

"We are anticipating strong quarter-on-quarter growth, driven by renewed energy in both urban and rural markets," said Ranga.

According to a report by Datum Intelligence, e-commerce platforms and online retailers are expected to clock sales worth Rs 1.2 lakh crore in the upcoming festive season--a 27% year-on-year rise. Quick commerce alone is projected to contribute over Rs 14,000 crore. KN Srikanth, Director, Home, Kitchen and Outdoors, Amazon India, told Storyboard18 that during Ganesh Chaturthi, the "puja essentials" category grew by over 30% year-on-year on the platform. "Puja offerings like oil, ghee, and samagri kits have grown by 3x, while incense products from premium brands such as Phool, Zed Black, and The Aroma Factory are gaining significant traction," Srikanth added.

'Rise in marketing'

Over the past decade, the puja products category has undergone a quiet transformation. Consumers have become more intentional in their purchases, seeking products that reflect sustainability, ethical sourcing, or a deeper sense of purpose.

To capitalize on this shift, a growing number of green startups have begun marketing their products through the lens of sustainability. Brands such as Hoovu, Nytarra and Phool are incorporating recycled temple materials and organic components into their offerings.

Additionally, several other brands have increased their visibility around transit and pilgrimage hubs during the festive period to tap into this largely unorganized market.

"Brands' marketing spends are tactical rather than strategic, which is why they gravitate towards smaller, hyperlocal impact media like autorickshaw branding, bus panels, pole kiosks or local wall wraps around temples & pilgrimage routes. These are affordable and hyperlocal, providing visibility exactly where their consumer base is concentrated," Vikas Nowal, Founder & CEO of Interspace Communications, said.

Rajesh Radhakrishnan, co-founder of Vritti iMedia, said about 35–40% of a brand's budget goes into OOH/DOOH around pilgrim corridors, 20–25% into digital (social, search, vernacular creators), with the remainder spread across print and retail visibility.

During the festive season, Sarabjit Singh Puri, Founder and Chairman, Fateh Rural Limited said noted that large and mid-sized puja brands are likely to splurge on campaigns ranging from Rs 60 lakh to Rs 2.5 crore per state, across mandi activations, haat campaigns, temple-town roadshows, and vernacular media.

Cycle Agarbhati has allocated 30% of its annual marketing budget this year towards digital campaigns, outdoor activations, and strategic sponsorships, Ranga said.

'Devotional apps trend'

In the digital age, faith-tech are also carving out their own success. According to a 2021 Pew Research Center study, nearly 97% of Indian adults said that religion holds a significant place in their lives — one of the highest rates globally. The religious mindset has created a fertile ground for startups to expand spiritual offerings that integrate into the daily lives of urban millennials and Gen Z users.

Sri Mandir is a prime example, now clocking over $12 million in annual revenue run-rate with unusually high retention. Isha and Sadhguru apps have also amassed millions of downloads. These platforms are turning rituals into digital touchpoints.

Spiritual app Vama clocked an operating revenue of Rs 19.5 crore in fiscal year 2025, up from Rs 9.4 crore in the year ago period, driven by increased marketing spends. Of its total expenses, Vama spent 40% (Rs 13.93 crore) on marketing.

For brands, the opportunity lies in festival reminders, live darshan sponsorships, and in-app commerce integration—such as booking a puja online while adding an agarbatti kit for doorstep delivery.

"Over the next 12–18 months, I see these apps working as a strong bridge between media and commerce for puja categories, Radhakrishnan said.